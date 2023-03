The largest Cao Dai temple in HCMC, this fabulously colourful three-storey structure celebrates Vietnam’s home-grown religion of Cao Daism. Use separate stairs for men and women and ascend to the 2nd-floor main hall. Notice the pantheon of saints above the main altar, which includes both Eastern and Western figures as well as the symbolic Left Eye of God.

Head up the stairs to the viewing platform at the back (where the ceremonial drums are located) for a wider view of the colourful main hall.