Atop Small Mountain with his arms outstretched to embrace the South China Sea (East Sea), this 32m giant Jesus is one of the biggest in the world – taller than his illustrious Brazilian cousin. It's possible to ascend to the arms for a panoramic view of Vung Tau. Note you cannot enter the actual statue in vest-tops or shorts.

Some 800-odd stairs wind their way up the mountain, a Vietnamese version of stairway to heaven, but it is possible to take a short cut by motorbike up a bumpy mountain road if you can find a local who knows the way. It starts from Hem 220, off Ð Phan Chu Trinh.