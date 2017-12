Horse riding in Jerez, a day trip from Seville

The Andalusian horse is one of the oldest and most powerful breeds in the world. Lonely Planet writer Cristian Bonetto heads from Seville to the town of Jerez to learn about the horse’s history at the Royal Andalusian School of Equestrian Art and the AlcantarA Ecuestre, where he gets the chance to climb into the saddle himself. Presented by GoPro.



