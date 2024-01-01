The ornate monument showing the general on horseback dominates the eastern side of the Capitol Reflecting Pool.
Ulysses S Grant Memorial
Washington, DC
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
13.14 MILES
One of America's most visited historic sites, Mount Vernon was the beloved home of George and Martha Washington.
0.39 MILES
The legendary exhibits at the National Air and Space Museum include the Wright brothers' flyer, Chuck Yeager's Bell X-1, Charles Lindbergh's Spirit of St…
0.39 MILES
Two buildings. Hundreds of masterpieces. Infinite enjoyment. It's easy to spend a full day at the National Gallery of Art, which showcases a whole range…
2.01 MILES
Anchoring the National Mall's west end is the hallowed shrine to Abraham Lincoln, who gazes across the Reflecting Pool beneath his neoclassical, Doric…
National Museum of African American History & Culture
1.07 MILES
Located in Washington, DC, the sensational National Museum of African American History & Culture is devoted exclusively to the documentation of African…
0.21 MILES
Since 1800, this is where the legislative branch of American government (ie Congress) has met to write the country's laws.
1.39 MILES
Play image association with the words “Washington, DC,” and chances are the first thing that comes to mind is the White House. The president’s pad is…
2.81 MILES
Sprawling across hills above the Potomac River in Arlington, Virginia, Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place for America’s most revered…
Nearby Washington, DC attractions
0.04 MILES
At the base of Capitol Hill, this pool echoes the larger, rectangular Reflecting Pool by the Lincoln Memorial at the other end of the Mall. The Capitol…
2. United States Botanic Garden
0.11 MILES
Built to resemble London’s Crystal Palace, this garden's iron-and-glass greenhouse provides a beautiful setting to view orchids, ferns and cacti. When you…
0.17 MILES
Beautifying a traffic island at the rear of the United States Botanic Garden, this modest showcase of sustainable and accessible landscape design has at…
0.18 MILES
Northwest of the Capitol is the charming 1879 Summerhouse, a redbrick hexagon with black-iron gates and an interior well. This is where women in the late…
0.21 MILES
6. American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial
0.21 MILES
Oddly situated in a triangular plaza between drab federal buildings and busy roadways, this subtle memorial opened in late 2014. It's dedicated to the…
7. National Museum of the American Indian
0.23 MILES
Ensconced in an architecturally notable building clad in honey-colored limestone, this museum offers cultural artifacts, videos and audio recordings…
0.23 MILES
What is that chiming you hear every hour and quarter-hour? It's the 27 bells of the Taft Memorial Carillon, built to honor Senator Robert A Taft from Ohio…