10-Day New England Fall Foliage Tour including Cape Cod
Day1Start your adventure Merrimack, New Hampshire. The Merrimack Premium Outlets will be open and we will offer complimentary transportation to the Outlets or to the Anheuser Busch Brewery for a tour and a tasting. This evening, we will welcome you to New England with a welcome drink and dinner. Dinner includedDay 2Travel to coastal Maine and explore the Light House Trail. The first stop will be at Nubble Light, one of the most photographed points in Maine. This will be followed by a New England Lobster Lunch. In the afternoon, you'll visit Portland and the famous Portland Head Light as well as other lighthouses in the area. Breakfast & Lunch includedDay 3Enjoy a cruise of Squam Lake, used as the setting in the movie "On Golden Pond". Enjoy a gourmet box lunch or lunch at Walter's Basin restaurant before having an interactive experience at the Squam Lake at the Squam Lake Science Center staring New Hampshire Wildlife. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 4Have a "Taste of Vermont". Your first stop is at the Cabot Creamery Annex for a sampling of some of Vermont's finest Cheeses.We will continue on to Cold Holler where you can enjoy a taste of Apple Cider and lunch on your own at the Apple Core Dinner. We will stop to see how maple syrupp is made and a tasting on the way back. Breakfast includedDay 5Travel to the top of Cannon Mountain by Aerial Tram. In the afternoon, cross the Kancamagus Highway, which offers some of the most dramatic fall colors and scenic covered bridges. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 6Visit Newport, Rhode Island and enjoy a sail aboard a schooner around Newport Harbor followed by a tour on one of the historic Mansions. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 7Enjoy a tour of historic Boston. The first stop is the USS Constitution. Next see the Old North Church and Paul Revere's home. Visit Quincy Market for shopping and lunch. In the afternoon, see the State House, Boston Common, Trinity Church and other Boston Highlights. Breakfast includedDay 8Enjoy a full narrated historic tour of Nantucket, famous as the world's foremost whaling port in the 18th century. The tour covers The Old Mill, "Sconset" Village with its rose-covered cottages, Low Beach, Sankaty Head Lighthouse, Cranberry bogs and Nantucket moors. That evening, you'll enjoy a New England Lobster dinner.Day 9Tour Cape Cod National Sea Shore on the way to Provincetown. In the afternoon, enjoy a whale-watching cruise or a Cape Cod Dune Tour. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 10On the last day, tour Hyannis with stops at the Kennedy Memorial before continuing onto the JFK Presidential Library.
Plymouth to Provincetown Ferry
Departing from the State Pier in Plymouth, MA, you will enjoy a beautiful one and a half hour boat ride across Cape Cod Bay arriving in Provincetown. Enjoy comfortable seating and great views of historic Plymouth Harbor on our outdoor upper deck, or inside our climate controlled cabin on the lower deck. Once you arrive, you will have around five hours to explore the beautiful town of Provincetown. Unwind and relax from your fun, busy day once you re-board the ferry for a one and a half hour boat ride back to Plymouth. Clean men's and women's restrooms are located on the lower deck at the back of the boat. Full galley service is available for your food and drink cash purchases.
5-Day Boston Tour: Cape Cod with Nantucket and Whale Watch
Day 1: Arrival in Boston Stay overnight in Boston area hotel. Day 2: Cape Cod Boston City Tour featuring, the financial district, seaport, Boston Common, Beacon Hill, Quincy Market Place. In the afternoon, head to Cape Cod where you'll spend the next three nights. Enjoy dinner and entertainment at the Irish Village. Day 3: Nantucket Enjoy a fully narrated delightful historic tour of Nantucket. This tour offers a truly interesting riding tour of America's most scenic little island. In just over an hour, become acquainted with the "Little Grey Lady," famous as the world's foremost whaling port in the 18th century. Your narrated tour covers close to 65% of the island including: The Old Mill, "Sconset" Village with its rose-covered cottages, Low Beach, Sankaty Head Lighthouse, Cranberry bogs and Nantucket moors. You'll return to the Mainland late in the early evening. Dinner features a New England Lobster Dinner. Day 4: Cape Cod National Sea Shore & Whale Watching Travel from Hyannis along the Cape Cod National Sea Shore to Provincetown. Along the way, stop at the Salt Marsh Visitor Center where you can see the whaling exhibit and the movie that explains the geology of Cape Cod. Upon arrival in Provincetown, enjoy an afternoon whale-watching cruise. Seeing the gentle giants off the shores of Cape Cod is always a thrill. In October, you are likely to see hump back whales. Before returning to Hyannis, enjoy dinner at a local restaurant. Breakfast and Dinner. Day 5: Hyannis and JFK Library Before leaving Hyannis, stop at Kennedy Park for a photo opportunity. Cross the Cape Cod Canal and head north towards Boston. As you continue on to Boston, your first stop is the JFK library, where you can follow the story of JFK’s life and the events of his presidency. Arrive at airport at 2pm. Breakfast included.