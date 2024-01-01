Unconditional Surrender

Sarasota

LoginSave

A short stroll north along the Island Park waterfront is this towering statue of WWII's most famous kiss.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Nice sunset at Venice beach FL.; Shutterstock ID 1572707140; your: Claire Naylor; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: Florida POI

    Venice Beach

    17.07 MILES

    Where W Venice Ave dead-ends you'll find a covered beach pavilion with restrooms and a snack bar. Further south beyond the pier is Casperson Beach.

  • Ca'd'Zan Venetian Style Residence, Ringling Museum.

    Ringling Museum Complex

    3.32 MILES

    The 66-acre winter estate of railroad, real-estate and circus baron John Ringling and his wife, Mable, is one of the Gulf Coast’s premier attractions and…

  • 82297851 45-49 Years; Adults Only; Canoe; Caucasian Ethnicity; Day; Florida - US State; Fort De Soto Park; Horizontal; Kayaking; Leisure Activity; Mature Adult; Nautical Vessel; One Man Only; One Mature Man Only; One Person; Outdoors; People; Photography; Rear View; Serene People; Shore; Sitting; Solitude; St Petersburg; St. Petersburg - Florida; Summer; Tranquility; Unrecognizable Person; USA; Water; Kyaking in Fort De Soto Park, a park made up of five offshore keys or islands.

    Fort DeSoto Park

    22.43 MILES

    With 1136 acres of unspoiled wilderness, Fort DeSoto is one of Florida’s premier beach parks. It includes 7 miles of beaches (including a dog beach), two…

  • Anna Maria Island

    Anna Maria Island

    16.24 MILES

    The perfect antidote to party-loving Siesta Key, Anna Maria Island appears beached in a 1950s time warp, with sun-faded clapboard houses, teenagers…

  • Pass-a-Grille Beach

    Pass-a-Grille Beach

    27.34 MILES

    The epic sliver of sand that is Pass-a-Grille Beach is the most idyllic barrier-island beach, backed only by beach houses and a long stretch of metered…

  • People walk on a boar walk in Myakka State Park, in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

    Myakka River State Park

    16.7 MILES

    Florida's oldest resident – the 200-million-year-old American alligator – is the star of this 39,000-acre wildlife preserve. Between 500 and 1000…

  • Siesta Key

    Siesta Key

    4.81 MILES

    At 8 miles long, Siesta Key is the area's most popular beach hangout, with a family-friendly village and a public beach of pure quartz sand so fine it's…

  • Egmont Key State Park

    Egmont Key State Park

    21.99 MILES

    Union troops were stationed on uninhabited Egmont Key during the Civil War, and you can visit Egmont’s ruined Fort Dade by ferry from Fort DeSoto Park…

View more attractions

Nearby Sarasota attractions

1. Marina Jack

0.12 MILES

Sarasota's plush deep-water marina is within walking distance of downtown and is well served with alfresco and fine-dining restaurants, numerous…

2. Island Park

0.28 MILES

Sarasota's marina is notable for Island Park, an attractive green space poking into the harbor: it has a great playground and play fountain, restrooms,…

3. Art Center Sarasota

0.56 MILES

This community-oriented nonprofit gallery has four exhibition spaces that mix local and out-of-town artists. Hosts frequent events, including a lecture…

4. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

0.6 MILES

If you visit just one botanical garden in Florida, choose Selby, which has the world's largest scientific collection of orchids and bromeliads – more than…

5. Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy

1.44 MILES

Dedicated to all things whimsical, this bright pink museum and its adjacent outdoor sculpture garden do not fail to inspire. Although exhibits rotate…

6. Mote Marine Laboratory

1.92 MILES

The Mote bills itself as a research facility and aquarium, and has a large department dedicated to the study of sharks. Exhibits include a preserved giant…

7. St Armands Circle

2.21 MILES

Conceived by John Ringling in the 1920s, St Armands Circle is an upscale outdoor mall surrounded by posh residences on St Armands Key. More so even than…

8. Lido Key

2.41 MILES

Just a hop, skip and jump across from St Armands Circle, Lido Key is barely 15-minutes' drive from downtown Sarasota. Lido Beach is an excellent, wide…