Zaouia of Sidi Mehrez

Tunis

Final resting place of Sidi Mehrez, Tunis’ patron saint. Women offer prayers here to be endowed with a husband or children.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Souq of medina at night

    Medina

    0.39 MILES

    This sprawling maze of ancient streets and alleyways is one of the most impressive medieval medinas in North Africa and one of Tunisia's great treasures…

  • Overhead of Bardo Museum interior.

    Bardo Museum

    1.89 MILES

    The main draw at the Tunisia's top museum is its magnificent collection of Roman mosaics. These provide a vibrant and fascinating portrait of ancient…

  • Roman ruins of amphitheatre at Uthina, Tunisia

    Uthina

    13.46 MILES

    On the cultivated amber slopes of Mt Mekrima, the fascinating but little-visited ruins of ancient Uthina are the remains of one of the Roman Empire's…

  • Souq des Chechias

    Souq des Chechias

    0.48 MILES

    A medina highlight, this hugely atmospheric souq is filled with exquisitely decorated shops producing and selling chechias, Tunisia's traditional blood…

  • Marché Centrale

    Marché Centrale

    0.69 MILES

    Tunisian food markets offer a great introduction to local culture, and Tunis' Marché Centrale is particularly atmospheric. The original market building…

  • Port Aux Prince

    Port Aux Prince

    28.25 MILES

    This appealing golden curve of beach is anchored by a rock-hewn castle-like villa, said to have belonged to Wassila Bourguiba, the wife of the former…

  • .Antonine Baths, Carthage. Tunisia. Ancient Carthage. General view of Antonine Baths - fragment of ruined caldarium ,the hottest room, and steamroom; Shutterstock ID 122636446; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Tunisia Destination Page image update

    Antonine Baths

    9.8 MILES

    The Romans chose a sublime seaside setting for this monumental terme (bath complex), a short walk downhill from the Roman villas. Begun under Hadrian and…

  • Zaytouna (Great) Mosque & street in Medina

    Zitouna Mosque

    0.52 MILES

    Located in the heart of Tunis' medina, this important mosque was founded in 734 and built on a site once occupied by a church. It was totally rebuilt in…

View more attractions

Nearby Tunis attractions

1. Sidi Mehrez Mosque

0.03 MILES

This mosque, hidden behind a yellow door and topped with a cluster of white domes, was constructed in 1692 and is ranked as one of Tunis' finest Ottoman…

2. Dar El Monastiri

0.05 MILES

Built at the beginning of the 19th century for the son of Mahmud Bey, the seventh leader of the Husainid Dynasty, and then gifted to M'hamed El Monastiri,…

3. Dar Lasram

0.16 MILES

Once home to the Lasram family, who provided the beys with scribes, this magnificent building dates from the early 19th century and was one of the first…

4. Palais Kheïreddine

0.21 MILES

Fronting onto a pretty, palm-shaded square, this 19th-century palace, later split to house two schools – one for Jews, one for Muslims – is grandly named…

5. Saheb Ettaba Mosque

0.24 MILES

This mosque dates from the 19th century (though the minaret was added only in 1970), when Halfaouine was an emerging fashionable quarter. It forms part of…

7. Hamouda Pacha Mosque

0.45 MILES

Harmoniously designed and richly decorated, this 17th-century mosque reflects the prosperity of that period. Its witch’s-hat minaret is octagonal, which…

8. Zaouia of Sidi Ben Arous

0.47 MILES

This 16th-century mausoleum was built on the site of a funduq (caravanserai or travellers' inn), in which the 13th-century mystic and professor once lived…