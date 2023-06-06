Tunis

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Zaytouna (Great) Mosque & street in Medina

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Overview

In Tunisia's capital, the term "living history" really does apply. Here, periods of conquest, trade and independence have woven into the city's fabric and culture a rich and complex flavor that becomes apparent wherever you explore.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Souq of medina at night

    Medina

    Tunis

    This sprawling maze of ancient streets and alleyways is one of the most impressive medieval medinas in North Africa and one of Tunisia's great treasures…

  • Overhead of Bardo Museum interior.

    Bardo Museum

    Tunis

    The main draw at the Tunisia's top museum is its magnificent collection of Roman mosaics. These provide a vibrant and fascinating portrait of ancient…

  • Souq des Chechias

    Souq des Chechias

    Tunis

    A medina highlight, this hugely atmospheric souq is filled with exquisitely decorated shops producing and selling chechias, Tunisia's traditional blood…

  • Marché Centrale

    Marché Centrale

    Tunis

    Tunisian food markets offer a great introduction to local culture, and Tunis' Marché Centrale is particularly atmospheric. The original market building…

  • Youssef Dey Mosque

    Youssef Dey Mosque

    Tunis

    This was Tunis’ first Ottoman-style mosque (1615), designed by Andalusian architect Ibn Ghalib in a colourful mishmash of styles. Surrounded by Turkish…

  • Zaytouna (Great) Mosque & street in Medina

    Zitouna Mosque

    Tunis

    Located in the heart of Tunis' medina, this important mosque was founded in 734 and built on a site once occupied by a church. It was totally rebuilt in…

  • Dar Lasram

    Dar Lasram

    Tunis

    Once home to the Lasram family, who provided the beys with scribes, this magnificent building dates from the early 19th century and was one of the first…

  • Bab El Bhar

    Bab El Bhar

    Tunis

    Also called the Porte de France or French Gate, this huge freestanding arch was the medina's eastern gateway until the surrounding walls were demolished…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Tunis

The image looks across a series of thick stone arches and two stone columns towards the sea, which has a thick thunder cloud over it.

Archaeology

An explorer’s guide to Carthage, northern Africa’s ancient ruins

Dec 23, 2024 • 8 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Tunis

Go Beyond

Tunis and beyond

Beyond Tunis