Once home to the Lasram family, who provided the beys with scribes, this magnificent building dates from the early 19th century and was one of the first historic mansions restored under the auspices of the Association de Sauvegarde de la Médina de Tunis, the offices of which are now based here. The interior features magnificent, richly tiled rooms and courtyards. A small collection of materials documenting the Association's work preserving the historic fabric of the medina is on display.