Port Aux Prince

This appealing golden curve of beach is anchored by a rock-hewn castle-like villa, said to have belonged to Wassila Bourguiba, the wife of the former president of Tunisia. Enterprising locals sometimes use this as a spot for BYO sundowners and might offer to show you around inside, but it's usually inaccessible. A small summer-only cafe offers drinks and snacks.

You need your own transport to get here. Turn off the main road between Soliman and El Haouaria when you pass the 52km marker near the village Bir Mroua. Follow the sign for Barrage Port Prince. When you come to a fork in the road at a huge abandoned building, turn left for the beach.