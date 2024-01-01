Galerie d'Art Essaadi

Carthage

Owned and operated by photographer Mohamed Ali Essaadi, this space stages individual and group shows by young and emerging artists.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Souq of medina at night

    Medina

    9.72 MILES

    This sprawling maze of ancient streets and alleyways is one of the most impressive medieval medinas in North Africa and one of Tunisia's great treasures…

  • Overhead of Bardo Museum interior.

    Bardo Museum

    11.42 MILES

    The main draw at the Tunisia's top museum is its magnificent collection of Roman mosaics. These provide a vibrant and fascinating portrait of ancient…

  • Roman ruins of amphitheatre at Uthina, Tunisia

    Uthina

    19.12 MILES

    On the cultivated amber slopes of Mt Mekrima, the fascinating but little-visited ruins of ancient Uthina are the remains of one of the Roman Empire's…

  • Souq des Chechias

    Souq des Chechias

    9.81 MILES

    A medina highlight, this hugely atmospheric souq is filled with exquisitely decorated shops producing and selling chechias, Tunisia's traditional blood…

  • Marché Centrale

    Marché Centrale

    9.47 MILES

    Tunisian food markets offer a great introduction to local culture, and Tunis' Marché Centrale is particularly atmospheric. The original market building…

  • Port Aux Prince

    Port Aux Prince

    18.74 MILES

    This appealing golden curve of beach is anchored by a rock-hewn castle-like villa, said to have belonged to Wassila Bourguiba, the wife of the former…

  • .Antonine Baths, Carthage. Tunisia. Ancient Carthage. General view of Antonine Baths - fragment of ruined caldarium ,the hottest room, and steamroom; Shutterstock ID 122636446; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Tunisia Destination Page image update

    Antonine Baths

    0.08 MILES

    The Romans chose a sublime seaside setting for this monumental terme (bath complex), a short walk downhill from the Roman villas. Begun under Hadrian and…

  • Zaytouna (Great) Mosque & street in Medina

    Zitouna Mosque

    9.77 MILES

    Located in the heart of Tunis' medina, this important mosque was founded in 734 and built on a site once occupied by a church. It was totally rebuilt in…

