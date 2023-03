This area along Rue Septime Sévère is a few blocks south of the Antonine Baths. Excavations have uncovered a small area of Roman workshops superimposed on a 5th-century-BC Punic residential artisans’ quarter. It’s now surrounded by a garden. Like the Byrsa quarter, the layout is ordered, and the small houses are endowed with cisterns. The site is closed to visitors but can be viewed from the street.