Bardo Museum

The main draw at the Tunisia's top museum is its magnificent collection of Roman mosaics. These provide a vibrant and fascinating portrait of ancient North African life. Also here is some equally magnificent Hellenistic and Punic statuary. The massive collection is housed in an imposing palace complex built under the Hafsids (1228–1574), and fortified and extended by the Ottomans in the 18th century. The original palace buildings now connect with a dramatic contemporary annexe, which has doubled the exhibition space.

The Bardo is 4km northwest of the city centre. Take métro léger line 4 (0.5DT) to the Bardo stop, or opt for a taxi (around 5DT from Centre Ville).