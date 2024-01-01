Kasbah Mosque

This mosque dates from the early 13th century. Its minaret has a lozenge design that pays tribute to Moroccan Almohad style and was hugely influential, serving as a model for the Zaytouna Mosque minaret. The call to prayer is signalled by a white flag on the exterior. Only Muslims may enter.
