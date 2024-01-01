Kasbah Mosque

Tunis

LoginSave

This mosque dates from the early 13th century. Its minaret has a lozenge design that pays tribute to Moroccan Almohad style and was hugely influential, serving as a model for the Zaytouna Mosque minaret. The call to prayer is signalled by a white flag on the exterior. Only Muslims may enter.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Souq of medina at night

    Medina

    0.27 MILES

    This sprawling maze of ancient streets and alleyways is one of the most impressive medieval medinas in North Africa and one of Tunisia's great treasures…

  • Overhead of Bardo Museum interior.

    Bardo Museum

    1.98 MILES

    The main draw at the Tunisia's top museum is its magnificent collection of Roman mosaics. These provide a vibrant and fascinating portrait of ancient…

  • Roman ruins of amphitheatre at Uthina, Tunisia

    Uthina

    12.92 MILES

    On the cultivated amber slopes of Mt Mekrima, the fascinating but little-visited ruins of ancient Uthina are the remains of one of the Roman Empire's…

  • Souq des Chechias

    Souq des Chechias

    0.17 MILES

    A medina highlight, this hugely atmospheric souq is filled with exquisitely decorated shops producing and selling chechias, Tunisia's traditional blood…

  • Marché Centrale

    Marché Centrale

    0.54 MILES

    Tunisian food markets offer a great introduction to local culture, and Tunis' Marché Centrale is particularly atmospheric. The original market building…

  • Port Aux Prince

    Port Aux Prince

    28.42 MILES

    This appealing golden curve of beach is anchored by a rock-hewn castle-like villa, said to have belonged to Wassila Bourguiba, the wife of the former…

  • .Antonine Baths, Carthage. Tunisia. Ancient Carthage. General view of Antonine Baths - fragment of ruined caldarium ,the hottest room, and steamroom; Shutterstock ID 122636446; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Tunisia Destination Page image update

    Antonine Baths

    10.06 MILES

    The Romans chose a sublime seaside setting for this monumental terme (bath complex), a short walk downhill from the Roman villas. Begun under Hadrian and…

  • Zaytouna (Great) Mosque & street in Medina

    Zitouna Mosque

    0.21 MILES

    Located in the heart of Tunis' medina, this important mosque was founded in 734 and built on a site once occupied by a church. It was totally rebuilt in…

View more attractions

Nearby Tunis attractions

1. Dar El Bey

0.11 MILES

This palace dating from the late 17th to early 18th centuries was the Husseinite rulers’ city pad, but the beys preferred the Bardo, so it was used as an…

2. Souq El Berka

0.13 MILES

Barrel-vaulted Souq El Berka dates from Ottoman times: this was the slave souq where prisoners of Muslim corsairs were sold from a wooden block. Later,…

3. Youssef Dey Mosque

0.13 MILES

This was Tunis’ first Ottoman-style mosque (1615), designed by Andalusian architect Ibn Ghalib in a colourful mishmash of styles. Surrounded by Turkish…

4. Souq El Trouk

0.15 MILES

Souq El Attarine leads into the Souq El Trouk (the Turkish Souq), traditionally the tailors’ souq, and still selling some outfits among the souvenirs. It…

5. Souq des Chechias

0.17 MILES

A medina highlight, this hugely atmospheric souq is filled with exquisitely decorated shops producing and selling chechias, Tunisia's traditional blood…

6. Zaouia of Sidi Ben Arous

0.18 MILES

This 16th-century mausoleum was built on the site of a funduq (caravanserai or travellers' inn), in which the 13th-century mystic and professor once lived…

7. Dar Hussein

0.18 MILES

Constructed in the late 18th century and rebuilt a century later, this handsome palace has functioned as a private residence, as the headquarters of the…

8. Hamouda Pacha Mosque

0.18 MILES

Harmoniously designed and richly decorated, this 17th-century mosque reflects the prosperity of that period. Its witch’s-hat minaret is octagonal, which…