Youssef Dey Mosque

This was Tunis’ first Ottoman-style mosque (1615), designed by Andalusian architect Ibn Ghalib in a colourful mishmash of styles. Surrounded by Turkish souqs – El Trouk (tailors), El Berka (slaves) and El Bechamkia (slippers) – it catered to the Turkish traders. Only non-Muslims may enter.

Look out for the minaret crowned with a miniature green-tiled pyramid – this was the first, much-copied octagonal minaret in Tunis, serving as propaganda for the new masters. The mosque contains the tombs of Youssef Dey and his family – another innovative Ottoman custom.