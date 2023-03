Running behind the Zitouna Mosque, the Souq des Étoffes (Fabric Souq) is the geographical heart of the medina's main mercantile enclave, leading to the Souq des Femmes (Women's Souq) and on to Rue Tourbet El Bey. Two other souqs – the Souq de la Laine (Wool Souq) and Souq El Leffa (aka Souq of the Djerbians) run off it. Together, they comprise one of the medina's most atmospheric pockets, full of traditional ateliers and always abustle with local shoppers.