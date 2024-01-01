Madrasa Palmier

Named after the palm tree in the courtyard, this Ottoman Quranic school was constructed in 1714 on the site of a funduq (caravanserai or travellers’ inn) and still functions as a centre of Quranic studies. It's easy to identify by its yellow, heavily studded door, but is not open to the public.
