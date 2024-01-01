Madrasa Palmier

Tunis

Named after the palm tree in the courtyard, this Ottoman Quranic school was constructed in 1714 on the site of a funduq (caravanserai or travellers’ inn) and still functions as a centre of Quranic studies. It's easy to identify by its yellow, heavily studded door, but is not open to the public.

  • Souq of medina at night

    Medina

    0.16 MILES

    This sprawling maze of ancient streets and alleyways is one of the most impressive medieval medinas in North Africa and one of Tunisia's great treasures…

  • Overhead of Bardo Museum interior.

    Bardo Museum

    2.19 MILES

    The main draw at the Tunisia's top museum is its magnificent collection of Roman mosaics. These provide a vibrant and fascinating portrait of ancient…

  • Roman ruins of amphitheatre at Uthina, Tunisia

    Uthina

    12.94 MILES

    On the cultivated amber slopes of Mt Mekrima, the fascinating but little-visited ruins of ancient Uthina are the remains of one of the Roman Empire's…

  • Souq des Chechias

    Souq des Chechias

    0.09 MILES

    A medina highlight, this hugely atmospheric souq is filled with exquisitely decorated shops producing and selling chechias, Tunisia's traditional blood…

  • Marché Centrale

    Marché Centrale

    0.31 MILES

    Tunisian food markets offer a great introduction to local culture, and Tunis' Marché Centrale is particularly atmospheric. The original market building…

  • Port Aux Prince

    Port Aux Prince

    28.19 MILES

    This appealing golden curve of beach is anchored by a rock-hewn castle-like villa, said to have belonged to Wassila Bourguiba, the wife of the former…

  • .Antonine Baths, Carthage. Tunisia. Ancient Carthage. General view of Antonine Baths - fragment of ruined caldarium ,the hottest room, and steamroom; Shutterstock ID 122636446; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Keith; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Tunisia Destination Page image update

    Antonine Baths

    9.83 MILES

    The Romans chose a sublime seaside setting for this monumental terme (bath complex), a short walk downhill from the Roman villas. Begun under Hadrian and…

  • Zaytouna (Great) Mosque & street in Medina

    Zitouna Mosque

    0.03 MILES

    Located in the heart of Tunis' medina, this important mosque was founded in 734 and built on a site once occupied by a church. It was totally rebuilt in…

1. Madrasa El Bachia

0.01 MILES

This former madrassa (school for study of the Quran) near the Hammam El Kachachine was built in 1752 and has a small, non-functioning public fountain…

2. Madrasa Slimania

0.03 MILES

Ali Pasha, ruler of Tunisia from 1735 to 1756, commissioned this religious building as a memorial to his murdered son Suleiman. Entered from the street…

3. Zitouna Mosque

0.03 MILES

Located in the heart of Tunis' medina, this important mosque was founded in 734 and built on a site once occupied by a church. It was totally rebuilt in…

4. Souq des Étoffes

0.05 MILES

Running behind the Zitouna Mosque, the Souq des Étoffes (Fabric Souq) is the geographical heart of the medina's main mercantile enclave, leading to the…

5. Souq El Attarine

0.05 MILES

Souq El Attarine (the Perfume Makers’ Souq) dates from the 13th century and is still home to shops selling fragrant oils and waters. Its location on one…

6. Zaouia of Sidi Ben Arous

0.09 MILES

This 16th-century mausoleum was built on the site of a funduq (caravanserai or travellers' inn), in which the 13th-century mystic and professor once lived…

7. Souq El Trouk

0.09 MILES

Souq El Attarine leads into the Souq El Trouk (the Turkish Souq), traditionally the tailors’ souq, and still selling some outfits among the souvenirs. It…

8. Souq des Chechias

0.09 MILES

A medina highlight, this hugely atmospheric souq is filled with exquisitely decorated shops producing and selling chechias, Tunisia's traditional blood…