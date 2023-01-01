Saheb Ettaba Mosque

This mosque dates from the 19th century (though the minaret was added only in 1970), when Halfaouine was an emerging fashionable quarter. It forms part of Tunis’ only külliye (Ottoman mosque complex), comprising a madrassa (school for study of the Quran), funduq (caravanserai or travellers' inn), hammam, arasta (shop complex) and tomb. Its fusion of Ottoman and Italian styles and materials (the railings and black marble were imported from Europe) give it the air of a Venetian palazzo.