Sidi Mehrez Mosque

This mosque, hidden behind a yellow door and topped with a cluster of white domes, was constructed in 1692 and is ranked as one of Tunis' finest Ottoman buildings. Inside, the prayer room is lined with tiles from Anatolia. But there’s something missing – construction of the mosque's minaret was cancelled because of 17th-century political upheaval. Non-Muslims cannot enter.

The mosque is named after Tunis’ patron saint, who saved the city after it was captured by Abu Yazd during a rebellion against Fatimid rule in AD 944. His Zaouia of Sidi Mehrez is opposite.