Djebel Sidi Abiod

This 390m peak is the northeastern tip of the Tunisian Dorsale – and feels like the edge of the world. A paved road winds to the top, where you can revel in magnificent views over sheer cliffs that plunge down to incredible blue water, a particularly perfect scene as the sun sinks into the sea next to the island of Zembra. Between March and May, it's a fantastic birdwatching spot, a prime migration route for thousands of raptors travelling between Africa and Europe.

During migration season, the skies can be thick with birds waiting for the thermals to carry them across the Strait of Sicily. Check the Facebook page of Association Les Amis des Oiseaux (www.facebook.com/AAO.tn); they run birdwatching hikes around the mountain.