Fort de Kelibia

In use off and on since it was built by the Carthaginians in the 5th century BC, this strategically placed fort, the largest preserved in Tunisia, dominates a 77m-high hilltop. There's not much to see inside, but the uninterrupted view from the ramparts is worth the ticket price.

Conquering armies destroyed and reconstructed the fort countless times over the centuries, and the stone visible today is a patchwork quilt from the Punic (5th century–146 BC), Zirid (974–1160 AD) and Ottoman (1537–1881) eras. It was most recently in use by Italian and German forces during WWII.