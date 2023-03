Down a shockingly pothole-free paved road are a few tiny slithers of sand, some shielded by low cliffs of golden rock. The water here is zebra striped in dark and light blue bands, with picture-perfect views out to the mysterious island of Zembra and the mountainous end of this part of Africa, backed by a field full of silent wind turbines.

If you're coming from the south, there's a brown plage (beach) sign indicating the turn-off from the C26 that speeds into El Haouaria.