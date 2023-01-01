Plage de Sidi Mansour

The road to get here from Kelibia is rough, narrow and militantly guarded by herds of goats, but if you have your own set of wheels, this is one of Cap Bon's most intriguing wild beaches. Wave-imprinted sand dunes bristle with beachgrass, and small rock pools capture crabs and other creatures at low tide. A listing rusted-out ship in the distance provides a diving platform for local kids.

For easier access, head to Tanit teahouse in Hammam El Ghezaz and walk the coastline's curve around the bend to the southeast.