Hidden 2.5km down a rough, unmarked dirt track, the coast around Plage Rtiba appears to be a secret to all except local fishermen and shepherds ushering their goats through. You can plod through the soft, deep sand for nearly 9km, enjoying remarkable views out to the mist-shrouded island of Zembra over the usually calm sea. Unfortunately, like a number of beaches in Tunisia, rubbish, including broken glass, is an issue here.

The road to the beach is not paved, making it impassable in wet weather. There's no turn-off sign from the main motorway.