Also called the Porte de France or French Gate, this huge freestanding arch was the medina's eastern gateway until the surrounding walls were demolished by the French to create Pl de la Victoire. It now marks the main entrance into the medina from Centre Ville. Note Rue des Glaciéres, leading off to the north – its name references the fact that huge blocks of Alpine ice for sale were stored here in the 18th and 19th centuries.