This building was constructed for Othman Dey in the late 16th century. His business – piracy – was obviously lucrative, and he also happened to be Governor of Tunis from 1593 until his death in 1610. The palace is an exhilarating meld of Ottoman, Andalusian and traditional Tunisian architectural styles, with an exuberantly busy facade. Sadly, visitors are unlikely to be given permission to enter and see the courtyards and unusual interior garden that was planted in 1936.