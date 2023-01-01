This building has the green fish-scale domes typical of Ottoman mausoleums. Inside is an intricate mix of tiles and stucco built during Ali Pasha II’s reign (1758–82). Many subsequent Husseinite beys, princesses, ministers and trusted advisers ended up here. The mausoleum has been closed for restoration since the early years of the 21st century, but sadly, no progress seems to have been made.

The male tombs are topped with strange, anonymous marble renditions of their preferred headgear, be it turban or chechia (traditional felt cap), with the number of tassels showing their importance.