This mosque was built in 1717 for Hussein Ben Ali, founder of the Husseinite line of beys (provincial governors). It has an adjoining madrassa (school for study of the Quran), and an octagonal minaret. Hussein buried two holy men in the mausoleum, leaving a space between them for his own tomb, but his nephew Ali Pasha drove him from power and buried his own father in Hussein’s spot. Only Muslims may enter.