This seldom-visited park is at the northern end of Ao Prachuap Bay. Exploration is limited to the 300m nature trail with a viewpoint of the city at the end, and the shell-covered, rocky beach. All climbing is prohibited. Dusky langur come down from the hills in the late afternoon and sunset can be quite beautiful.
Khao Ta Mong Lai Forest Park
Prachuap Khiri Khan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.2 MILES
Who doesn't want to see herds of wild elephants roaming through the forest or enjoying an evening bath? At Kuiburi National Park's hôoay léuk unit, up…
Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park
28.2 MILES
Towering limestone outcrops form a rocky, jigsaw-puzzle landscape at Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park (Three Hundred Mountain Peaks), located about 30km…
2.42 MILES
The town’s crowning feature is Ao Prachuap (Prachuap Bay), a gracefully curving bay outlined by an oceanfront promenade and punctuated by dramatic…
2.54 MILES
At the northern end of town, Khao Chong Krajok (Mirror Gap Hill, so named for the natural hole that seemingly reflects the sky) provides a cascading view…
3.63 MILES
Marking the southern end of Ao Prachuap Bay, this soaring limestone mountain features prominently in photos of the city. At its rocky summit are a Buddha…
1.79 MILES
Leaving Ao Prachuap behind, turn north for 2.5km, passing the fishing village of Ban Ao Noi, where some of the larger boats dock and unload, to this large…
4.95 MILES
On weekends, locals head to Ao Manao, an island-dotted bay ringed by a curving beach within Wing 5 Thai Air Force base – the only beach where locals go…
Nearby Prachuap Khiri Khan attractions
