Khao Ta Mong Lai Forest Park

Prachuap Khiri Khan

LoginSave

This seldom-visited park is at the northern end of Ao Prachuap Bay. Exploration is limited to the 300m nature trail with a viewpoint of the city at the end, and the shell-covered, rocky beach. All climbing is prohibited. Dusky langur come down from the hills in the late afternoon and sunset can be quite beautiful.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Asian wild elephants in Kuiburi National Park, Thailand.

    Kuiburi National Park

    24.2 MILES

    Who doesn't want to see herds of wild elephants roaming through the forest or enjoying an evening bath? At Kuiburi National Park's hôoay léuk unit, up…

  • Phraya Nakhon Cave in Sam Roi Yot National Park at Prachuap Khiri Khan province in Thailand.

    Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park

    28.2 MILES

    Towering limestone outcrops form a rocky, jigsaw-puzzle landscape at Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park (Three Hundred Mountain Peaks), located about 30km…

  • Ao Prachuap

    Ao Prachuap

    2.42 MILES

    The town’s crowning feature is Ao Prachuap (Prachuap Bay), a gracefully curving bay outlined by an oceanfront promenade and punctuated by dramatic…

  • Khao Chong Krajok

    Khao Chong Krajok

    2.54 MILES

    At the northern end of town, Khao Chong Krajok (Mirror Gap Hill, so named for the natural hole that seemingly reflects the sky) provides a cascading view…

  • Khao Lammuak

    Khao Lammuak

    3.63 MILES

    Marking the southern end of Ao Prachuap Bay, this soaring limestone mountain features prominently in photos of the city. At its rocky summit are a Buddha…

  • Wat Ao Noi

    Wat Ao Noi

    1.79 MILES

    Leaving Ao Prachuap behind, turn north for 2.5km, passing the fishing village of Ban Ao Noi, where some of the larger boats dock and unload, to this large…

  • Ao Manao

    Ao Manao

    4.95 MILES

    On weekends, locals head to Ao Manao, an island-dotted bay ringed by a curving beach within Wing 5 Thai Air Force base – the only beach where locals go…

View more attractions

Nearby Prachuap Khiri Khan attractions

1. Wat Ao Noi

1.79 MILES

Leaving Ao Prachuap behind, turn north for 2.5km, passing the fishing village of Ban Ao Noi, where some of the larger boats dock and unload, to this large…

2. Ao Prachuap

2.42 MILES

The town’s crowning feature is Ao Prachuap (Prachuap Bay), a gracefully curving bay outlined by an oceanfront promenade and punctuated by dramatic…

3. Khao Chong Krajok

2.54 MILES

At the northern end of town, Khao Chong Krajok (Mirror Gap Hill, so named for the natural hole that seemingly reflects the sky) provides a cascading view…

4. Khao Lammuak

3.63 MILES

Marking the southern end of Ao Prachuap Bay, this soaring limestone mountain features prominently in photos of the city. At its rocky summit are a Buddha…

5. Ao Manao

4.95 MILES

On weekends, locals head to Ao Manao, an island-dotted bay ringed by a curving beach within Wing 5 Thai Air Force base – the only beach where locals go…

6. Kuiburi National Park

24.2 MILES

Who doesn't want to see herds of wild elephants roaming through the forest or enjoying an evening bath? At Kuiburi National Park's hôoay léuk unit, up…

7. Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park

28.2 MILES

Towering limestone outcrops form a rocky, jigsaw-puzzle landscape at Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park (Three Hundred Mountain Peaks), located about 30km…