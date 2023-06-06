Prachuap Khiri Khan

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

A quiet seaside town, Prachuap Khiri Khan (ประจวบคีรีขันธ์) is a delightfully relaxed place; the antithesis of Hua Hin. The broad bay is a tropical turquoise punctuated by bobbing fishing boats and overlooked by honeycombed limestone mountains – scenery that you usually have to travel to the southern Andaman to find.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Khao Lammuak

    Khao Lammuak

    Prachuap Khiri Khan

    Marking the southern end of Ao Prachuap Bay, this soaring limestone mountain features prominently in photos of the city. At its rocky summit are a Buddha…

  • Wat Ao Noi

    Wat Ao Noi

    Prachuap Khiri Khan

    Leaving Ao Prachuap behind, turn north for 2.5km, passing the fishing village of Ban Ao Noi, where some of the larger boats dock and unload, to this large…

  • Ao Prachuap

    Ao Prachuap

    Prachuap Khiri Khan

    The town’s crowning feature is Ao Prachuap (Prachuap Bay), a gracefully curving bay outlined by an oceanfront promenade and punctuated by dramatic…

  • Ao Manao

    Ao Manao

    Prachuap Khiri Khan

    On weekends, locals head to Ao Manao, an island-dotted bay ringed by a curving beach within Wing 5 Thai Air Force base – the only beach where locals go…

  • Khao Chong Krajok

    Khao Chong Krajok

    Prachuap Khiri Khan

    At the northern end of town, Khao Chong Krajok (Mirror Gap Hill, so named for the natural hole that seemingly reflects the sky) provides a cascading view…

  • Khao Ta Mong Lai Forest Park

    Khao Ta Mong Lai Forest Park

    Prachuap Khiri Khan

    This seldom-visited park is at the northern end of Ao Prachuap Bay. Exploration is limited to the 300m nature trail with a viewpoint of the city at the…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Prachuap Khiri Khan with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.