Wat Ao Noi

Leaving Ao Prachuap behind, turn north for 2.5km, passing the fishing village of Ban Ao Noi, where some of the larger boats dock and unload, to this large temple linking two bays: Ao Noi and Ao Khan Kradai. It features a lovely bòht constructed entirely of teak without nails, and the murals, mostly telling the Buddha's life story, are composed of framed painted woodcarvings. The pond in front is filled with fish, eager to be fed by merit-makers.

A short ways up the craggy limestone hill (Khao Khan Kradai) that poses photogenically behind the temple is an abandoned building covered in shells, as is the naga staircase leading to it. Behind it is a small cave with lots of bats.

Another 265 steps further up the cactus-laden hill is a locally famous cave known as Tham Phra Nawn (Reclining Buddha Cave). Inside are two large reclining Buddhas of no artistic merit, although it's rare to see Buddha images lying on their left side. It's blissfully quiet up here, with good views of Ao Khan Kradai and the mountains beyond.