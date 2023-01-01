The town’s crowning feature is Ao Prachuap (Prachuap Bay), a gracefully curving bay outlined by an oceanfront promenade and punctuated by dramatic headlands at both ends. The sunrise is superb and an evening stroll along the promenade and pier is a peaceful delight.

North of Khao Chong Krajok, over the bridge, the bay stretches peacefully to a toothy mountain, part of Khao Ta Mong Lai Forest Park. The long sandy beach running parallel with the road before the forest park only sees people on weekends and even then not very many, making it a fine place to idle and beachcomb at any time. It's deep enough for swimming, but not very clean.