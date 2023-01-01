On weekends, locals head to Ao Manao, an island-dotted bay ringed by a curving beach within Wing 5 Thai Air Force base – the only beach where locals go swimming as both the water and sand are clean. There are the usual seaside amenities: restaurants, beach chairs, umbrellas and inner tubes, plus some dry-land diversions including quad-bike rides and a petting zoo. It's packed on weekends but can be nearly deserted on weekdays.

You need to register at the base entrance, at the end of Th Salacheep. Normally no passport is necessary, but it's best to bring it in case you're asked. From here it's 2.5km to the beach. Across the bay from the public beach is Khao Lammuak.