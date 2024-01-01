Praias da Pedrosa, da Balea & da Reira

A picturesque set of short sandy strands divided by groups of boulders, a couple of kilometres east of Cabo Vilán on the Ruta Litoral de Camariñas.

  • Fisterra Cape, Galicia (Spain); Shutterstock ID 477019729; Your name (First / Last): Tom Stainer; GL account no.: 65050 ; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial ; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe 2017

    Cabo Fisterra

    19.62 MILES

    Panoramic Cabo Fisterra is a 3.5km drive or walk south of Fisterra town. It's crowned by a lighthouse, the Faro de Fisterra. Camino de Santiago pilgrims…

  • Cabo Touriñán

    Cabo Touriñán

    9.09 MILES

    Picturesque rocky, lighthouse-crowned Cabo Touriñán, 17km southwest of Muxía, is great for a breezy walk. The northwest corner of the cape, Punta de…

  • Santuario da Virxe da Barca

    Santuario da Virxe da Barca

    3.64 MILES

    The 18th-century church on the rocky seashore at the north end of town marks the spot where (legend attests) the Virgin Mary arrived in a stone boat and…

  • Praia do Rostro

    Praia do Rostro

    13.73 MILES

    One of Galicia's most spectacular beaches, this broad 2km stretch of unbroken sand begins about 4km south of Lires and is a particularly magnificent sight…

  • Museo Xardín de Man

    Museo Xardín de Man

    5.41 MILES

    This quirky and touching open-air sculpture garden made from rocks and ocean bric-a-brac, beside Camelle's pier, is the work of 'Man' (Manfred Gnädinger),…

  • Ceminterio dos Ingleses

    Ceminterio dos Ingleses

    2.04 MILES

    The rugged coast between Camariñas and Camelle, followed by the Ruta do Litoral, is one of the most beautiful stretches of the Costa da Morte. Ten…

  • Praia de Nemiña

    Praia de Nemiña

    11.04 MILES

    This beautiful, 1.5km sandy curve, stretching north from the mouth of the Ría de Lires, attracts surfers in numbers from roughly April to November and has…

  • Praia da Mar de Fora

    Praia da Mar de Fora

    17.94 MILES

    Spectacular Praia da Mar de Fora, on the ocean (western) side of the Fisterra peninsula, is reachable via an 800m walk from the top of town. The scenery…

