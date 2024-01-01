Trg Republike

Ljubljana

LoginSave

Center’s main plaza is dominated by a pair of glowering, grey tower blocks – TR3, housing offices and embassies, and the headquarters of Nova Ljubljanska Banka – and a couple of garish revolutionary monuments. But the car park that once created such an eyesore is gone and the square has been cobbled in lovely blue Slovenian granite.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Postojna Cave

    Postojna Cave

    23.33 MILES

    The jaw-dropping Postojna Cave system, a series of caverns, halls and passages some 24km long and two million years old, was hollowed out by the Pivka…

  • Panorama of the Slovenian capital Ljubljana at sunset.; Shutterstock ID 186963659; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Ljubljana Castle

    0.42 MILES

    Crowning a 375m-high hill east of the Old Town, this castle is an architectural mishmash, with most of it dating from the early 16th century when it was…

  • Predjama castle

    Predjama Castle

    24.19 MILES

    Predjama Castle, 9km from Postojna, is one of Europe's most dramatic castles. It teaches a clear lesson: if you want to build an impregnable fortification…

  • Loka Museum

    Loka Museum

    12.29 MILES

    The town's premier sight is the commanding Loka castle, overlooking the settlement from a grassy hill west of Mestni trg. It dates from the 13th century…

  • Perched on a cliff, Bled Castle (Blejski Grad) overlooks the picturesque Lake Bled.

    Bled Castle

    29.23 MILES

    Perched atop a steep cliff more than 100m above the lake, Bled Castle is how most people imagine a medieval fortress to be, with towers, ramparts, moats…

  • SLOVENIA - JANUARY 11: Panel of a painted hive, 1837. Slovenia, 19th century. Radovljica, Cebelarski Muzej Radovljica (Museo Dell'Apicoltura) (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

    Beekeeping Museum

    25.4 MILES

    More interesting than it sounds, this apiculture museum takes a closer look at the long tradition of beekeeping in Slovenia. The museum's collection of…

  • Main square of Radovljica, Bled, Slovenia.

    Linhartov Trg

    25.42 MILES

    Radovljica's colourful main square is the town’s leading attraction, lined with houses from the 16th and 17th centuries. Look especially for Thurn Manor,…

  • Slovenia, Julian Alps, Upper Carniola, Lake Bled, Church and island on Lake Bled

    Bled Island

    29.2 MILES

    Tiny, tear-shaped Bled Island beckons from the shore. There’s the Church of the Assumption and a small museum, the Provost's House, but the real thrill is…

View more attractions

Nearby Ljubljana attractions

2. Roman Wall Remains

0.09 MILES

Opposite and to the west of the Cankarjev Dom are the remains of a Roman wall dating from 14–15 AD.

3. Ursuline Church of the Holy Trinity

0.11 MILES

This church, which faces Kongresni trg from across Slovenska cesta and dates from 1726, is the most beautiful baroque building in the city. It contains a…

4. Parliament Building

0.11 MILES

The parliament building at the northeast corner of Trg Republike, built between 1954 and 1959 by Vinko Glanz, is no beauty-pageant winner on the outside,…

5. Slovenian School Museum

0.12 MILES

This rather esoteric museum explores how Slovenian kids learned the three Rs in past centuries. The mock-ups of the old classrooms are excellent and there…

6. Slovenian Museum of Natural History

0.14 MILES

This museum shares the same building as the National Museum of Slovenia, and contains reassembled mammoth and whale skeletons, stuffed birds, reptiles and…

7. Citizen of Emona

0.14 MILES

The small gilded statue on top of a column at the western end of Kongresni trg is a copy (the original is in the National Museum) of the Roman-era Citizen…

8. National Museum of Slovenia

0.15 MILES

Housed in a grand building from 1888 – the same building as the Slovenian Museum of Natural History – highlights include the highly embossed Vače situla –…