Opposite and to the west of the Cankarjev Dom are the remains of a Roman wall dating from 14–15 AD.
Roman Wall Remains
Ljubljana
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.28 MILES
The jaw-dropping Postojna Cave system, a series of caverns, halls and passages some 24km long and two million years old, was hollowed out by the Pivka…
0.51 MILES
Crowning a 375m-high hill east of the Old Town, this castle is an architectural mishmash, with most of it dating from the early 16th century when it was…
24.12 MILES
Predjama Castle, 9km from Postojna, is one of Europe's most dramatic castles. It teaches a clear lesson: if you want to build an impregnable fortification…
12.22 MILES
The town's premier sight is the commanding Loka castle, overlooking the settlement from a grassy hill west of Mestni trg. It dates from the 13th century…
29.17 MILES
Perched atop a steep cliff more than 100m above the lake, Bled Castle is how most people imagine a medieval fortress to be, with towers, ramparts, moats…
25.34 MILES
More interesting than it sounds, this apiculture museum takes a closer look at the long tradition of beekeeping in Slovenia. The museum's collection of…
25.36 MILES
Radovljica's colourful main square is the town’s leading attraction, lined with houses from the 16th and 17th centuries. Look especially for Thurn Manor,…
29.13 MILES
Tiny, tear-shaped Bled Island beckons from the shore. There’s the Church of the Assumption and a small museum, the Provost's House, but the real thrill is…
Nearby Ljubljana attractions
1. Early Christian Centre Archaeological Park
0.07 MILES
Behind the Cankarjev Dom centre is this important site, with the remains of an early Christian church portico with mosaics from the 4th century, a total…
0.09 MILES
Center’s main plaza is dominated by a pair of glowering, grey tower blocks – TR3, housing offices and embassies, and the headquarters of Nova Ljubljanska…
3. Slovenian Museum of Natural History
0.15 MILES
This museum shares the same building as the National Museum of Slovenia, and contains reassembled mammoth and whale skeletons, stuffed birds, reptiles and…
4. National Museum of Slovenia
0.17 MILES
Housed in a grand building from 1888 – the same building as the Slovenian Museum of Natural History – highlights include the highly embossed Vače situla –…
0.18 MILES
The parliament building at the northeast corner of Trg Republike, built between 1954 and 1959 by Vinko Glanz, is no beauty-pageant winner on the outside,…
6. Ursuline Church of the Holy Trinity
0.2 MILES
This church, which faces Kongresni trg from across Slovenska cesta and dates from 1726, is the most beautiful baroque building in the city. It contains a…
0.21 MILES
This rather esoteric museum explores how Slovenian kids learned the three Rs in past centuries. The mock-ups of the old classrooms are excellent and there…
0.22 MILES
This gallery houses the very best in modern Slovenian art. Keep an eye out for works by painters Tone Kralj (Family), the expressionist France Mihelič …