Sudetes Mountains

The Sudetes Mountains run for more than 250km along the Czech–Polish border, extending into both Germany and the Czech Republic. The highest part of this old and eroded chain of mountains is the Karkonosze, reaching 1602m at Mt Śnieżka. Though the Sudetes don’t offer the most arresting alpine scenery, they’re amazingly varied and heavily covered in forest, with spectacular geological formations such as those at the Góry Stołowe National Park. Skiing, including Nordic skiing, is possible at Karpacz and Szklarska Poręba.

To the north, the Sudetes gradually decline into a belt of gently rolling foothills known as the Przedgórze Sudeckie (Sudetes Foothills). This area is more densely populated, and many towns and villages still boast some of their centuries-old timber buildings. Combining visits to these historical settlements with hikes into the mountains and relaxation in centuries-old spas is the best way to explore the region.

Explore Sudetes Mountains

  • Kłodzko Fortress

    This mighty fortification, begun under Austrian rule in the mid-17th century on the site of former strongholds dating to the 10th century, was extended…

  • G

    Góry Stołowe National Park

    The Góry Stołowe (goo-ri sto-wo-veh; Table Mountains) are among the most spectacular ranges of the Sudetes, as they’re topped by a plateau punctuated by…

  • W

    Wang Church

    Karpacz has a curious architectural gem – Wang Church, the only Nordic Romanesque building in Poland. Pronounced 'Vang', this remarkable wooden structure…

  • C

    Chapel of Skulls

    You can’t miss this macabre chapel in the Church of St Bartholomew’s grounds at Czermna, 2km north of Kudowa’s town centre. The length of its walls and…

  • U

    Underground Tourist Route

    This interesting set of tunnels dates in parts to the 13th century. The 600m route, enlivened by audiovisual exhibits, links cellars, warehouses for…

  • Karkonosze National Park

    Karkonosze National Park is a 55.75-sq-km belt that runs along the Polish–Czech border for some 25km. The two main settlements here are the resort towns…

  • B

    Basilica of SS Erasmus and Pancras

    This basilica was erected in two stages in the late 14th and early 15th centuries; note the Gothic doorway in the southern entrance portraying Mary and St…

  • P

    Parish Church

    This church, southwest of the Rynek and dedicated to Our Lady of the Assumption, is the most imposing religious building in town. It took almost 150 years…

