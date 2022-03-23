The Sudetes Mountains run for more than 250km along the Czech–Polish border, extending into both Germany and the Czech Republic. The highest part of this old and eroded chain of mountains is the Karkonosze, reaching 1602m at Mt Śnieżka. Though the Sudetes don’t offer the most arresting alpine scenery, they’re amazingly varied and heavily covered in forest, with spectacular geological formations such as those at the Góry Stołowe National Park. Skiing, including Nordic skiing, is possible at Karpacz and Szklarska Poręba.

To the north, the Sudetes gradually decline into a belt of gently rolling foothills known as the Przedgórze Sudeckie (Sudetes Foothills). This area is more densely populated, and many towns and villages still boast some of their centuries-old timber buildings. Combining visits to these historical settlements with hikes into the mountains and relaxation in centuries-old spas is the best way to explore the region.