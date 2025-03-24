From the red-brick castles along the Vistula River to the elegant churches of Kraków, and from the timber villages of the Tatra Mountains to the windswept dunes of the Baltic Coast, Poland is full of interesting things to see and do.

Beyond Warsaw and Kraków – the country’s two most famous destinations – this is a land of white-sand beaches, ancient fortresses, excellent museums, breathtaking mountain hikes and quaint old towns that lie at the fringes of the tourist map.

Befitting an under-the-radar tourist destination, Poland loves to surprise and defy expectations. If you’re interested in seeing another side to Europe, let us take you to the 13 best places to visit in Poland.

The center of Kraków is a treasure box of historic architecture. S-F/Shutterstock

1. Kraków

Best for old town vibes and Jewish history

Poland’s former capital, Kraków is the country’s most popular tourist destination, with superb dining and nightlife and a wealth of sights, some awe-inspiring and some sobering and thought-provoking. It is also the most quintessentially Polish of Poland’s cities, a place steeped in legends of dragons and kings.

Kraków’s Old Town (Stare Miasto) has been the center of life since the 13th century, when the city cemented its role as the heart of a vast regional trade network. Unlike Warsaw, Kraków came through WWII mostly intact, and the old town is densely packed with attractions, from Poland’s oldest university and the twin spires of St Mary’s Basilica to medieval fortifications and a smattering of quality museums.

Just south of the Old Town, Wawel Hill is the site of the Wawel Royal Castle, the seat of Polish kings and queens since the time of Casimir III the Great in the 14th century. Don’t miss the neighborhood of Kazimierz, the center of Jewish life in Kraków before WWII, and today the city’s most vibrant nightlife district.

Detour: About 50km (30 miles) west of Kraków, the Nazi extermination camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau is the most infamous of all Poland’s WWII concentration camps. It’s now a memorial and museum dedicated to the 1.1 million people who died here at the hands of the German Army.

2. Warsaw

Best for a sense of reclaimed history

The nation’s modern capital, Warsaw is a city that wants you to know its story. Blockbuster museums such as the Warsaw Uprising Museum and the POLIN Jewish Museum tell the turbulent tale of a medieval city rebuilt from WWII’s ashes, and of communities lost to conflict. The modern Polish capital impresses with its resilience, respect for history, contemporary style and appetite for life’s pleasures.

Warsaw is also blessed with plenty of greenery in the form of much-loved public parks. Enjoy a picnic in the parklands surrounding Wilanów Palace, aptly described as Poland’s Versailles, or stroll the shady paths of Łazienki Park to view petite royal palaces and relax by a peaceful ornamental lake.

Planning tip: Central Warsaw is flat and walkable but the main attractions are quite widely dispersed. Fortunately, getting around the city by public transport is a breeze – the city’s two metro lines are supplemented by plentiful buses, trams and taxis.



The natural beauty of the Tatra Mountains calls out to adventurers. Mazur Travel/Shutterstock

3. Zakopane and the Tatra Mountains

Best for uplifting mountain views and scenic hikes

No other area of Poland boasts such a diversity of landscapes as the Tatra Mountains, the country’s premier playground for hiking. The most popular area for hikers is the 212-sq-km (81-square-mile) Tatra National Park, easily reached from Zakopane – Poland’s most fashionable mountain resort and the country’s winter sports capital.

Nestled in the foothills of the national park at an altitude of 850m (2788ft), the town itself is a rewarding place to explore, with some interesting sights and plenty of facilities for visiting hikers and skiers. While Zakopane can get overrun with visitors at the height of the summer and winter seasons, it still retains a relaxed, laid-back vibe.

Planning tip: Zakopane is easy to explore by public transport – city buses 11 and 14 link the far reaches of the town, while bus 18 is good for areas south of the center. Private minibuses depart regularly (when full) from the bus station to many hiking trailheads.

4. Gdańsk and Tri-City

Best for 20th-century history and beachside fun

Gdańsk is one of Europe’s most fascinating cities, thanks to its complicated history. An ever-growing collection of museums tells the tale of the northern capital’s progression from wealthy Hanseatic port to WWII battleground, and the anti-communist tumult of the 1970s and 80s.

Away from its big-league historical heritage, Gdańsk’s more playful, hedonistic side can be found on its beaches, in countless restaurants and in its studenty club scene. Whatever lures you here, this city is likely to leave you feeling both thoughtful and exhilarated.



The town is part of the so-called Tri-city (Trójmiasto in Polish), a coastal urban conglomeration that includes Sopot and Gdynia. With its tourist attractions and big-city vibe, Gdańsk is the senior partner, while tiny Sopot scores points for its seaside vibe, and Gdynia is known more for its port than for tourist attractions.

Detour: A short trip from Gdańsk, Malbork Castle is a massive, UNESCO-listed, red-brick complex on the banks of the Nogat River. It’s Europe’s largest fortress, and it's easily accessible by train from Gdansk Glowny station.

The Hel Peninsula is known for its white-sand Baltic beaches. Patryk Kosmider/Getty Images

5. Hel Peninsula

Best for long, white-sand beaches

Across the Bay of Gdańsk, the Hel Peninsula (Półwysep Helski) is a 34km-long (21-mile), crescent-shaped spit of sand arcing out into the Baltic Sea. Its long beaches and forest-carpeted interior make for a great getaway from Gdańsk’s tourist crush.

Even in summer, when holidaying Polish families take the peninsula by storm, it’s not hard to find a stretch of unclaimed sand. A road and railway track run the length of the isthmus, linking many small beaches. Be sure to visit the town of Hel, with its seal sanctuary, restaurants and WWII heritage.

Planning tip: Between May and September, a fun way to reach the peninsula is by river taxi from the Gdańsk waterfront. Contact Speed One RIB or Skuterownia to make arrangements.

6. Poznań

Best for a lively urban buzz and varied museums

Located in the western part of the country, Poznań is a lively hub for business, culture and nightlife. Walk into the Old Town’s main square on any evening and you’ll feel the energy of Wielkopolska’s capital, as locals head to its many restaurants, pubs and clubs.

Poznań is also known for its museums; to discover the city's backstory, the Historical Museum of Poznań in the old town hall should be your first stop. One of the most entertaining museums in town is the Croissant Museum dedicated to the mouthwatering St Martin’s croissant, a local treat with a white poppy seed filling.

Set in the palace-like castle, the National Museum (Muzeum Narodowe) is the most important stop for lovers of fine art. Don’t miss Ostrów Tumski (Cathedral Island), the spot where Poznań was founded and today the home of the contemporary Porta Posnania heritage center.

Detour: For more history, take a day trip to Gniezno, a picturesque town less than an hour from Poznań by train. It’s famous for the imposing, double-towered Gothic Gniezno Cathedral and for being the first capital of Poland in the 10th century and early 11th century.

Białowieża National Park is the place to come face-to-face with a European bison. boguslawchylatravelphoto/Shutterstock

7. Białowieża National Park

Best for untouched nature and bison encounters

East of Warsaw near the Belarusian border, Białowieża National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Biosphere Reserve, famed for being home to roughly 850 European bison, the continent’s largest land mammal. Covering 105 sq km (40 sq miles), the park also preserves invaluable expanses of rare old-growth forest, known in Polish as puszcza.

Habitats protected by Poland’s largest national park include meandering rivers, peat bogs, marshes and swampy forests that provide a home for wolves, wild boar, foxes, roe deer, otters and beavers, as well as resident bison and around half of Poland’s elk population. Bird-watchers can spot 300 or so bird species – around half of all bird species found in Poland.

Planning tip: To enter Białowieża’s Strict Nature Preserve (Orłówka) zone, you’ll need to pay a park entrance fee and travel with a registered guide. This is the oldest part of the forest and you can explore its dense sprawl of lime, oak, hornbeam and spruce trees via a 4km (2.4-mile) walking trail.

8. Toruń

Best for Gothic architecture and gingerbread treats

Miraculously spared from destruction over the centuries, the red-brick town of Toruń on the banks of the Vistula should feature on every Pomeranian bucket list. Its wealth of historical attractions is second to none and its tightly packed center gives an idea of how most towns along the Vistula looked before the Red Army rolled in at the end of WWII.

Ringed by stocky, perfectly preserved town walls, the city’s architectural treasure trove is a joy to explore. Throw in Nicolaus Copernicus connections – including the polymath’s reputed birthplace – and a UNESCO World Heritage listing and there are many reasons to linger. Don’t miss the opportunity to try Poland’s best gingerbread and visit the town’s two gingerbread museums.

Planning tip: If you’re planning to visit all of the seven attractions affiliated with the Regional Museum in Toruń, buy a multiple museum pass. It’s valid for a day and can be purchased at any branch or online.

Wrocław is studded with buildings from the periods of Bohemian, Austria and Prussian rule. Cezary Wojtkowski/Adobe Stock

9. Wrocław

Best for an affordable city break

Everyone loves Wrocław and it’s easy to see why. The capital of Lower Silesia is like a more manageable version of Kraków, with similar cultural and entertainment offerings but an appealing character all its own.

Thanks to six centuries of Bohemian, Austrian and Prussian rule, the city formerly called Breslau has a unique architectural heritage and cultural make-up, best seen in its magnificent market square, the second largest in Poland.

Wrocław’s location on the Odra River – with 12 islands, 130 bridges and verdant riverside parks – is idyllic, and its beautifully preserved ecclesiastic district on Cathedral Island is a treat for lovers of Gothic architecture.

But Wrocław is not just a pretty face; it’s also the major industrial and commercial center for the region, as well as being a lively cultural and educational hub, with busy theatres, major festivals, vibrant nightlife and a population of over 130,000 students.

Detour: The tranquil city of Świdnica, about 50km (31 miles) from Wrocław, contains several important historical buildings, including the Church of Peace (Kościół Pokoju), the largest baroque church made of wood in Europe, constructed without a single nail.

10. Lublin

Best for picture-perfect houses and WW2 history

It’s hard to overstate the historical importance of Lublin, eastern Poland’s largest city. In medieval times, Lublin was a vital trade link between the Baltic ports and Kyiv. Today, the city hosts a vibrant student population and has one of the country’s most appealing old towns.

The city’s most treasured attraction is a well-preserved cobbled historic core peppered with medieval merchants’ residences. Most of Lublin’s medieval attractions and museums lie within the confines of Old Town and adjacent Castle Hill, setting for the town’s imposing castle.

West of the old town, the boulevard of Krakowskie Przedmieście is lined with belle-époque buildings, leading visitors towards the city’s top art galleries. Some 4km (2.4 miles) southeast of the city center you find Majdanek, the only Nazi extermination camp to be built in an urban area – a haunting place to visit.

Detour: Beautifully situated 40km (24 miles) east of Lublin on the Vistula River, the centuries-old market town of Kazimierz Dolny makes for an excellent day trip. The easiest way to get here is by bus or rental car.

The historic city of Zamość is a masterpiece of Italianate architecture. Patrick001/Getty Images

11. Zamość

Best for preserved Renaissance charm

A model Italianate town, Zamość is unique in Poland as an almost perfectly preserved example of 16th-century Renaissance town planning. The forward-looking 16th-century chancellor and nobleman, Jan Zamoyski, came up with the idea of placing a town here and hired architect Bernardo Morando from Padua to realize his dream, complete with a palatial residence for Zamoyski himself.

The result was this beautifully proportioned “Pearl of the Renaissance.” Its tight grid of streets is centered on a gorgeous arcaded plaza, and ringed by defensive bastions mighty enough to repel invading Swedes in the 17th century. Its strategic location on a major trade route resulted in an influx of wealth, with Armenian merchants’ residences taking pride of place on the main square.

Planning tip: Most of Zamość’s attractions are dotted around the delightfully walkable Old Town, so it’s an easy place to explore without a hire car. Minibuses from Lublin, Warsaw and Kraków run to the bus station, 2km (1.2 miles) east of the historic center.

12. Olsztyn

Best for a waterside escape

The gateway to the Masurian Lake District, the city of Olsztyn is the natural jumping-off point for aquatic adventures in Warmia and Masuria. Once a bit of a backwater, this regional capital has been thoroughly spruced up in the last decade and it’s worth half a day of any traveler’s time.

The cobblestoned old town is the focus of attention, with its laid-back piazzas, numerous worthwhile restaurants and lively nightlife spots such as music venue Targ Rybny. Many great trips and tours start from Olsztyn, especially excursions along the Krutynia River – one of Poland’s best kayaking and canoeing experiences.

East of Olsztyn, the bucolic Great Masurian Lake District (Kraina Wielkich Jezior Mazurskich) is dotted with more than 2000 lakes that are popular for swimming, sailing and water sports. Start the lakeland journey at the resort town of Mikolajki, close to enormous Lake Śniardwy; buses run to Mikolajki from Olsztyn, but it’s easier to explore by hire car.

The ascent of Tarnica is one of the most popular hikes in Bieszczady National Park. Snowboy/Getty Images

13. Bieszczady National Park

Best for outdoor adventures

Tucked away at Poland’s southeast tip, stunning Bieszczady National Park is one of the best places in the country to go hiking. This mountainous region is beautiful and easy to walk around, and you won’t need a tent or cooking equipment as the trails are lined with mountain hostels that serve meals, set a day’s walk apart.

Bieszczady National Park has about a dozen well-marked hiking trails, with a total length of 130km (80 miles), including the route to the summit of 1346m (4416ft) Tarnica. The most popular start points for hiking are the villages of Ustrzyki Górne, Wetlina and Cisna.

All three jumping-off points have Polish Tourist and Sightseeing Society (PTTK) hostels with helpful staff who can provide information, with signboards describing the trails, complete with walking times, both uphill and downhill.

Planning tip: In more remote corners of the park, accommodation may not be open all year. Check ahead with the PTTK hostels at the trailheads and make bookings before you set off.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Poland guidebook, published in July 2024.