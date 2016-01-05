Low Cost Private Transfer From Poznan - Lawica Airport to Poznan City - One Way

Don’t exhaust yourself with delays and problems in public transport. Our driver will be waiting for you at the airport and will bring you to your location in Poznan quick and safe. After a long and dreading flight, we want you not to have to deal with language barriers and all other kinds of struggles you can endure in a foreign country. Therefore we will make sure that your private driver is awaiting you in the arrival terminal of the airport. He will make contact with you, assist you and your luggage to the car and immediately take you to your final destination in Poznan city. While you are relaxing don’t forget to look out the windows: you might even pass by the famous Imperial Castle or the beautiful Lake Malta. When you book, please provide us with your flight number and full address of your centrally located destination in Poznan. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your private driver.