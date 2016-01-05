Welcome to Poznań
In addition to its energetic personality, Poznań offers many historical attractions in its centre, particularly museums, and its plentiful transport links make it a great base from which to explore the quieter surrounding countryside.
Pub Crawl in Poznan
Starting at 9 PM next to the City Hall at Stary Rynek 1 St. find your guides holding up the Pub Crawl sign. In the 1st bar you will enjoy drinks discounts and drinking games. In each next bar there will be a welcome shot waiting for each of the participants. Not only this, but you will have a chance to get out of your comfort zone and do one of our crazy challenges ;) At the end you will enjoy the free VIP club entry and you will dance your way through the night until late morning. Your night to be a rockstar!
Private Arrival Transfer: Poznan Airport to Arrival Hotel
With an online booking, you can avoid long waiting taxi lines. As soon as you arrive, our driver will be waiting for you with a welcome board and your name on it. You are also sure that prices are reasonable. It is private transfer which means that you will not share a car with anyone apart from your booking. Our cars are maximum 5 years old, drivers are elegant and helpful in order to make your ride as much enjoyable as it can be.
Private Departure Transfer: Hotel to Poznan Airport
Low Cost Private Transfer From Poznan - Lawica Airport to Poznan City - One Way
Don’t exhaust yourself with delays and problems in public transport. Our driver will be waiting for you at the airport and will bring you to your location in Poznan quick and safe. After a long and dreading flight, we want you not to have to deal with language barriers and all other kinds of struggles you can endure in a foreign country. Therefore we will make sure that your private driver is awaiting you in the arrival terminal of the airport. He will make contact with you, assist you and your luggage to the car and immediately take you to your final destination in Poznan city. While you are relaxing don’t forget to look out the windows: you might even pass by the famous Imperial Castle or the beautiful Lake Malta. When you book, please provide us with your flight number and full address of your centrally located destination in Poznan. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your private driver.
Private walking tour in Poznan
Start your trip at the Main Square. Have a nutritious lunch and get ready for the traditional duel of the Town Hall goats. Spare a moment to admire the Town Hall itself. Can you see the allegories of the Seven Virtues? Have a stroll till the Imperial Castle. Its Neo-Romanesque style will surely take your breath away. A great historical palace just in the middle of the city. Walk a few step further till the Adam Mickiewicz Square and see how different phases of the history interweave just in one place. Allow a moment of reflection next to the Monument of the June 56’ Protest Victims, known as the Poznan Crosses (Krzyże Poznańskie). See impecable Archcathedral Basilica of St. Peter and St. Paul on Ostrow Tumski - one of the oldest church in Poland