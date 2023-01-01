Historical Museum of Poznań

This museum in Poznań's town hall displays an interesting exhibition on the city's history in splendid interiors. The richly ornamented Renaissance Hall on the 1st floor is a real gem, with its original stucco work and paintings from 1555. The 2nd floor contains artefacts from the Prussian/German period, documents illustrating city life in the 1920s and '30s, and a collection of interesting memorabilia from the past two centuries.

In front of the building, near the main entrance, is the pręgierz (whipping post), once the site of public floggings – and of more serious penalties. The original miniature model executioner which accompanied the post, dating from 1535, is on display in the museum.