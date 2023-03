Located in a historic townhouse on the main square, this institution is devoted to the sweet St Martin's croissants peculiar to Poznań. In four sessions each day (at 11.10am, 12.30pm, 1.45pm and 3pm) visitors are told about the croissant's history, and can take part in making a batch. Note the 1.45pm session is the only one usually translated into English, so bookings are advisable. Enter from ul Klasztorna 23, one block east of the Rynek.