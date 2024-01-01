Showcases arms from Poland’s many conflicts, dating from the 11th century to the present. Upstairs (exhibit 3) is a rare 16th-century rapier from Milan.
Wielkopolska Military Museum
Poznań
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.21 MILES
Gniezno’s history and character are inextricably intertwined with its cathedral, an imposing, double-towered brick Gothic structure. The present church…
Museum of the Origins of the Polish State
28.76 MILES
On the western side of Lake Jelonek, this museum illustrates Gniezno's pivotal role in Polish history. The permanent collection contains archaeological…
0.86 MILES
Just east of Ostrów Tumski in the centre of the Śródka district you will find a sensational trompe-l'œil mural by artist Arleta Kolasińska. It covers the…
Porta Posnania Interactive Heritage Centre
0.81 MILES
This cutting-edge multimedia museum provides an entertaining and insightful history of the birth of the Polish nation. It tells the tale through Ostrów…
0.67 MILES
Ostrów Tumski is dominated by this monumental double-towered cathedral. Essentially Gothic with additions from later periods, notably the baroque upper…
0.13 MILES
Two blocks south of the Rynek, this church was originally built for the Jesuits by architects from Italy, and completed only after more than 80 years of…
12 MILES
Rogalin, situated some 30km south of Poznań, has an impressive, two-storey baroque palace that was home to Polish aristocratic clan, the Raczyński family…
13.17 MILES
Kórnik Castle's present-day appearance dates from the mid-19th century, when its owner, Tytus Działyński, gave the castle an outlandish mock-Gothic…
Nearby Poznań attractions
1. Museum of the Wielkopolska Uprising 1918–1919
0.02 MILES
In the old guardhouse on the western side of the buildings in the centre of the Rynek, this museum details the battles waged by Polish fighters seeking…
0.02 MILES
South of the town hall is this endearing row of small arcaded buildings. They were built in the 16th century on the site of fish stalls and later…
0.03 MILES
Poznań’s Renaissance town hall, topped with a 61m-high tower, instantly attracts attention. Its graceful form replaced a 13th-century Gothic structure,…
4. Historical Museum of Poznań
0.03 MILES
This museum in Poznań's town hall displays an interesting exhibition on the city's history in splendid interiors. The richly ornamented Renaissance Hall…
5. Museum of Musical Instruments
0.04 MILES
When we last visited, this museum was undergoing restoration and scheduled to reopen in August 2019. Based on past exhibits, you can expect hundreds of…
0.07 MILES
Located off the southeastern corner of the Rynek, inside the 16th-century Górka Palace. Before going in, stop and have a look at the fine Renaissance…
0.07 MILES
Located in a historic townhouse on the main square, this institution is devoted to the sweet St Martin's croissants peculiar to Poznań. In four sessions…
0.08 MILES
This grand 16th-century structure contains the Archaeological Museum, with a particularly impressive Renaissance doorway on the eastern facade.