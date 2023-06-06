Poznań

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Houses, Old Market Square, Poznan, Poland

Getty Images

Overview

Stroll into Poznań's Old Town square on any evening and you’ll receive an instant introduction to the characteristic energy of Wielkopolska’s capital. The city centre is buzzing at any time of the day, and positively jumping by night, full of people heading to its many restaurants, pubs and clubs. The combination of international business travellers attending its numerous trade fairs and the city's huge student population has created a distinctive vibe quite independent of tourism.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Poznań Cathedral

    Poznań Cathedral

    Poznań

    Ostrów Tumski is dominated by this monumental double-towered cathedral. Essentially Gothic with additions from later periods, notably the baroque upper…

  • Śródka Mural

    Śródka Mural

    Poznań

    Just east of Ostrów Tumski in the centre of the Śródka district you will find a sensational trompe-l'œil mural by artist Arleta Kolasińska. It covers the…

  • Parish Church

    Parish Church

    Poznań

    Two blocks south of the Rynek, this church was originally built for the Jesuits by architects from Italy, and completed only after more than 80 years of…

  • Ostrów Tumski

    Ostrów Tumski

    Poznań

    To the east of the Old Town, over the Warta River, is the island of Ostrów Tumski (Cathedral Island). You’re walking through deep history here, the place…

  • Town Hall

    Town Hall

    Poznań

    Poznań’s Renaissance town hall, topped with a 61m-high tower, instantly attracts attention. Its graceful form replaced a 13th-century Gothic structure,…

  • Historical Museum of Poznań

    Historical Museum of Poznań

    Poznań

    This museum in Poznań's town hall displays an interesting exhibition on the city's history in splendid interiors. The richly ornamented Renaissance Hall…

  • Wolsztyn Roundhouse

    Wolsztyn Roundhouse

    Poznań

    This museum, 100km from Poznań in the town of Wolsztyn, exhibits steam locomotives within a working depot and roundhouse. It can be easily reached daily…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Poznań

Art

24 hours in Poznań

Jan 5, 2016 • 4 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Poznań with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.