Overview

Stroll into Poznań's Old Town square on any evening and you’ll receive an instant introduction to the characteristic energy of Wielkopolska’s capital. The city centre is buzzing at any time of the day, and positively jumping by night, full of people heading to its many restaurants, pubs and clubs. The combination of international business travellers attending its numerous trade fairs and the city's huge student population has created a distinctive vibe quite independent of tourism.