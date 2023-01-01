Poznań Cathedral

Ostrów Tumski is dominated by this monumental double-towered cathedral. Essentially Gothic with additions from later periods, notably the baroque upper towers, the cathedral was damaged in 1945 and took 11 years to rebuild. Early Polish kings were buried in the crypt – apart from fragments of their tombs, you can see the relics of the original church dating from 968, and of the Romanesque building from the second half of the 11th century.

The aisles and the ambulatory are ringed by a dozen chapels containing numerous tombstones. The most famous is the Golden Chapel behind the high altar, which houses the remains of the first two kings of Poland: Mieszko I and Bolesław Chrobry.