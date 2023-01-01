This cutting-edge multimedia museum provides an entertaining and insightful history of the birth of the Polish nation. It tells the tale through Ostrów Tumski's eventful history using imaginatively arranged interactive displays, as well as maps, movies and models. It’s located opposite the island’s eastern shore and is linked to the cathedral area by footbridge. The multilingual audio guide brings it all together from the time of first settlement on the island to the present day.
Porta Posnania Interactive Heritage Centre
