Śródka Mural

Just east of Ostrów Tumski in the centre of the Śródka district you will find a sensational trompe-l'œil mural by artist Arleta Kolasińska. It covers the entire side of a building to make the wall appear three-dimensional and depicts Śródka in the 1920s, with amusing details like the trumpeter on the roof, the cat even higher up, a woman at the window, and a fat-bellied butcher posing at the doorway. Its true beauty though is its overall visual effect.

Too late for a spoiler alert, but not for a tip: if you approach the mural from the east (tram stop Rondo Śródka), then it rises up suddenly as a colourful mirage in the village atmosphere of Śródka.