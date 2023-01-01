Wolsztyn Roundhouse

This museum, 100km from Poznań in the town of Wolsztyn, exhibits steam locomotives within a working depot and roundhouse. It can be easily reached daily by regular trains from Poznań (17zl, 1½ hours), but each Saturday morning at 10.23am year round (sometimes more frequently in summer) a steam train (17zl, 2¼ hours) sets out from Poznań's main train station, arriving in Wolsztyn at 12.36pm, returning just after 2pm. This gives you plenty of time to check out the museum.

On the first Saturday in May, Wolsztyn is also home to the Steam Parade, a festival featuring steam locomotives from across Europe.