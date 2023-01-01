Lubuski Regional Museum

The regional museum houses a collection of Silesian religious art from the 14th to 18th centuries, a fascinating clock gallery and a permanent exhibition of artwork by Marian Kruczek (1927–83). Kruczek used everyday objects – anything from buttons to spark plugs – to create striking assemblages, and this is the largest collection of his work in Poland. In the same building is the Wine Museum, illustrating the history of local winemaking, and the Museum of Torture.

The charming Torture Museum holds Poland’s largest exhibition on the history of criminal law, the penalty system and torture methods employed from the Middle Ages until the 18th century.