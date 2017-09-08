Welcome to Poland
Chic medieval hot spots like Kraków and Gdańsk vie with energetic Warsaw for your urban attention. Outside the cities, woods, rivers, lakes and hills beckon for some fresh-air fun.
A Thousand Years
Poland’s roots go back to the turn of the first millennium, leaving a thousand years of twists and turns and kings and castles to explore. WWII history buffs are well served. Tragically, Poland found itself in the middle of that epic fight, and monuments and museums dedicated to its battles – and to Poland’s remarkable survival – can be seen everywhere. There’s a growing appreciation, too, of the rich Jewish heritage. Beyond the deeply affecting Holocaust memorials, synagogues are being sensitively restored, and former Jewish centres such as Łódź and Lublin have heritage trails, so you can trace this history at your own pace.
Castles to Log Cabins
The former royal capital of Kraków is a living lab of architecture over the ages. Its nearly perfectly preserved Gothic core proudly wears overlays of Renaissance, Baroque and Art Nouveau, a record of tastes that evolved over centuries. Fabulous medieval castles and evocative ruins dot hilltops around the country, and the fantastic red-brick fortresses of the Teutonic Knights stand proudly in the north along the Vistula. Simple but finely crafted wooden churches hide amid the Carpathian hills, and the ample skills of the highlanders are on display at the many skansens (open-air ethnographic museums).
Heart-Warming Food
If you’re partial to good home cooking, the way your grandmother used to make it, you’ve come to the right place. Polish food is based largely on local ingredients like pork, cabbage, mushrooms, beetroot and onion, combined simply and honed to perfection. Regional specialties like duck, goose and trout keep things from getting dull. As for sweets, it’s hard to imagine a more accommodating destination. Cream cakes, apple strudel, pancakes, fruit-filled dumplings and a special mania for lody (ice cream) may have you skipping the main course and jumping straight to the main event.
Fresh-Air Pursuits
Away from the big cities, much of Poland feels remote and unspoiled. While large swathes of the country are flat, the southern border is lined with a chain of low-lying but lovely mountains that invite days, if not weeks, of splendid solitude. Well-marked hiking paths criss-cross the country, taking you through dense forest, along broad rivers and through mountain passes. Much of the northeast is covered by interlinked lakes and waterways ideal for kayaking and canoeing – no experience necessary. Local outfitters are happy to set you up for a couple of hours or weeks.
Top experiences in Poland
Recent articles
Poland activities
Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum Half-Day Trip from Krakow
Choose your preferred departure time when you book, and begin your experience with a pickup from our central meeting point or your Krakow hotel. Board your coach and as you travel, watch an onboard documentary that explains the history of WWII and the Nazi Holocaust. Learn how approximately 1.1 million people — mostly Jewish, Polish and Russian prisoners — were killed at Auschwitz-Birkenau from 1940 onward, until both camps were liberated by the Allies in 1945.After roughly 1.5 hours on the road, arrive at Auschwitz and set off on a guided tour of both the UNESCO-listed Auschwitz I and Auschwitz II-Birkenau sites. Enter the Auschwitz I compound through the gates inscribed with Arbeit Macht Frei (Work Sets You Free), and discover how it quickly turned from a Nazi detention camp for Polish political prisoners into a center for mass murder.Explore the main buildings — some still intact and some in ruins — and walk around the exhibitions that chart the fates of many of those detained here. View the dormitories and gas chambers, and see the factory areas where prisoners were forced to make munitions and other products for Germany’s war efforts. While the facts of what happened here are shocking and distressing, your guide will explain everything in the most sensitive way possible.After viewing Auschwitz I, take a short break to collect your thoughts and then visit nearby Auschwitz II-Birkenau. Here, see what remains of the watchtowers, fences and barracks as you hear about the appalling conditions endured by those held here. Witness the remnants of the gas chambers and crematoriums that were destroyed by the fleeing Nazis, and then visit the deeply poignant memorials to the victims to spend time in memory of those who suffered and died here.After approximately three hours, travel back to Krakow where your tour ends at your original start point.
Auschwitz-Birkenau, Wieliczka Salt Mine 2-Day Tour from Krakow
Gain a deeper understanding of two of Krakow's UNESCO-listed sites over two days with this Super Saver. Check out the Itinerary for complete descriptions of each tour.
Wieliczka Salt Mine Half-Day Trip from Krakow
Legend has it that the salt mines were part of the dowry of the Hungarian princess, Kinga, when she married Boleslaw the Shy over 700 years ago. You'll tour the richly ornamented Chapel of the Blessed Kinga and visit an underground salt-mining exhibition on Level 3. Your guided tour takes you from 210 to 440 feet (64 to 135 meters) underground, passing through galleries and chambers on three levels. The guided walk consists of 20 monumental chambers joined by 1.5 miles (2.5 kilometers) of pathways. Entering the Wieliczka Salt Mine, you'll descend a 380-step staircase to Level 1. Although this walk is not strenuous and can be undertaken in ordinary footwear, it will need to be considered when booking this tour. The last stop on your visit to the mine is the souvenir shop and snack bar. From here, a lift carries you back to the surface.
Auschwitz-Birkenau, Wieliczka Salt Mine from Krakow with Lunch
During the trip, you will watch a documentary movie about history of the Nazi concentration camps. Firstly, You will be taken to Auschwitz I, where you will join an English tour – provided by the museum’s guide – for about 2 hours. After that, we will transfer you to Auschwitz II-Birkenau, which is about 2 km away. You will spend there about one hour with the same guide.In a second part of the day, you will be transferred to Wieliczka Salt Mine, which happens to be one of the oldest working salt mines in the World: it has been producing salt for over 700 years. You will be attending an English guided tour at 4pm or 5pm (depending on road conditions). Your guide will take you up to 140 meters underground for a 2.5-hours journey through over 2.5-km tourist route full of chambers with amazing salt carvings and statues.Following your tour, you'll travel back to Krakow. You should be back to your hotel not later than at 7.30pm.Lunch included: We will serve you our delicious packed lunch set freshly prepared everyday including: chicken & pasta salad, cheese sandwich, chocolate wafer and bottle of water. We also offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options so if you need one.Please note: To reach the first level of the mine (64 metres underground), you have to descent a wooden stairway which has 378 stairs. After the tour, you will be taken up to the surface with a lift.
Private Round-Trip Transfer: Krakow Airport
With this private round-trip airport transfer, you will be met at Krakow Airport and driven directly to your Krakow hotel in the comfort of a Mercedes, Peugeot or Volkswagen vehicle. Whether traveling individually, as a couple or in a group, your experienced driver will ensure a convenient and hassle-free private airport transfer. When your vacation is over, simply meet your driver in the lobby of your Krakow hotel at a pre-arranged time to be transferred to the airport in time for your flight.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details (flight number and time) and your Krakow accommodation details. Your round-trip transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It’s that easy!Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Sightseeing Bike Tour of Krakow
We bike pass a 900 year old market before riding along the Planty gardens to the Jaggiloninan University, where we walk inside the medieval courtyard and listen and watch as figures representing Queens of Poland's history chime the hour. We continue our journey to the Bishop's Palace for a glance at the famous window of Pope John Paul II, before glimpsing the old residence of Oscar Schindler. And what tour would be complete without a stop at the Wawel castle as well as the Dragon dwelling. Take pictures as the dragon breaths fire just for you! Now its time for a relaxing ride along Krakow's Vistula river before entering the Krakow Ghetto and seeing remnants of the Ghetto wall. See remnants of Krakow's historical Jewish quarter known as Kazimierz. By this time your appetite has grown enough to enjoy a Polish meal in a traditional Polish restaurant. The restaurant is an old Jewish carpenter's shop, tailor shop, general store and a pantry. You will have the opportunity to sit amongst the authentic equipment and goods dating back to the 19th century, such as sewing machines, dresses, carpentry tools, and other objects once sold. There are also fragments of the walls that once divided the shops. We begin our journey back from the restaurant through the bar saturated areas of Kazimierz, before we follow the royal route from behind the castle all the way to the resting area of Poland's only Leonardo De Vinci, Lady with Ermine. We stress that you do not have to be fit to do this tour. Krakow is completely flat and ideal for bike riding.