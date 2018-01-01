Gdansk: Vodka Marathon - Polish Party Hard in Tri-City

All places are carefully chosen to show you the various atmospheres that reflect different periods of Polish culture. For the whole time you are accompanied by a hostess who helps you understand Polish culture, customs and cuisine. You start by being picked up from your hotel. After that we have the pleasure of inviting you to the restaurant which has the biggest variety of Polish vodkas in the world! In this particular place you can taste over 150 different types of vodka. Here you will start collecting your achievements! You’ll have to deal with 63% powerful plum vodka in traditional Gdansk way. We will see if you can handle this strong vodka without chaser. After that, kitchen will prepare for you truly delicious Baltic salmon tartare and plank of Polish snacks. In Poland it’s said that you should eat much and fat food before parting hard. We ensure you that without this appetizer no one will survive this evening and reach all 6 achievements! Be prepare for very funny moments. Your next challenge won’t be so elegant. We are sure that when you get to know your new task you will laugh at the haze! Now it’s high time we went to the best bar in Gdansk. Amazing place, amazing drink – here will be being waiting for you Chuck Norris “drink”. We won’t give you recipes but trust us the word it will be something really strong. I can’t say anything more than shot, shot, shot! What does it mean? See for yourself. We have mention something about fire and it wasn’t metaphor. Ladies and gentlemen - it's showtime! We are taking you to the shot-bar where best barmans prepare fancy shots in 69 compositions. In this place you will be encourage to pick up your shots straight from flames… We are calling this “trial by fire”. In the next club-bar you can party like nowhere else, it’s completely crazy place! Here you will try typical traditional polish vodka “Żytnia” produced from cereals with citrine only. We are sure that you will remember this challenge, it would be wonderful souvenir! We say goodbye to Gdansk and we are going to the Sopot! Here we will visit the most original bar in all in the whole seaside resort. In this place you will try to earn your last achievement. We ensure you, it’s going to be the biggest challenge in your lifetime! We won’t tell you what challenge and what local is it, we are curious whether you dare to check! After that, we will invite you to the one of best club in Sopot! We are convinced that charged with positive energy, with all collected achievements, it’s going to be best party ever!!