Sopot’s incarnation as a fashionable resort arose in 1823 when Jean Georges Haffner, a former doctor in Napoleon’s army, popularised sea-bathing here. The settlement, originally established in the 13th century as a fishing village, rapidly became the beach destination of the rich and famous, particularly after WWI when it was included in the territory of the Free City of Danzig. Since 1990 it’s once again become the playground of wealthy entrepreneurs and A-list celebrities, and remains unrivalled among the Baltic’s resorts for glitz and pretentiousness.
Gdansk Sopot and Gdynia 3 Cities Private Full-Day Tour
Perfect for those short on time but with a desire to see as much as possible of Poland’s Tri-City area. This full-day private sightseeing tour covers Gdansk, Sopot and Gdynia, where the decorative architecture has been shaped by a rich history. We will show you the center of Gdansk, restored after World War II. A Long Street with beautiful houses, bars and cafés, a fountain of Neptune, „amber” Mary’s Street, the Crane and the Island of Granaries. We will stop to see also The Solidarity Square and The Monument to the Fallen Shipyard Workers – place where Solidarity began. During the tour you can not miss most beautiful Polish Amber Football Stadium and it doesn’t matter that it is isn’t on most beaten tourist track. It is even better because we will show you the „Falowiec” the longest European residential house on the way, tipical communist architecture, 800m long with about 4000 inhabitant. Then we will go to Gdansk Oliwa to relax in the most amaizing park in the Tri-City. Also it will be not fair if we do not go to Oliwa Cathedral to see and hear one of its famous Organ concerts. Continue to Sopot and wander down the Monciak Street, perhaps the most famous promenade in Poland. Lined with art nouveau cafés and shops, soak up the cosmopolitan atmosphere and beachfront attractions, including the longest wooden pier in Europe and the beautiful waterfront Spa Park. The final destination in your Tri-City tour is Gdynia, where the battleship “Lightning” and frigate “Gift of Pomerania” are reminders of the rich history of the Polish Navy and the country’s shipbuilding traditions. Route: Gdańsk: Upland Gate, Torture Chamber, Golden Gate, Dluga Street, The Long Market, The Main Town Hall, Neptune fountain, Motława River bank, The Crane, St. Mary's Church, Great Armoury, The Solidarity Square and The Monument to the Fallen Shipyard Workers, Stadium, "Falowiec" Oliwa: Oliwa Cathedral (+ organ concert), Oliwa Park Sopot: Bohaterów Monte Cassino Street, Therapeutic Park, The Pier Gdynia: The Kościuszko Square, ORP Błyskawica (Battleship), frigate “Dar Pomorza” (muzum ship)
Discover the 3City Gdansk Sopot Gdynia
Don’t have much time but want to see as much as you can? Go on a car tour of the Tri-City Area. Let us take you to the must-sees and we’ll add a pinch of local attractions. By car we can quickly and conveniently travel to almost every place in Gdańsk, Sopot and Gdynia. Of course we can’t get everywhere by car so we will walk criss-crossing Gdańsk’s charming Old Town and discover the secrets of Gdańsk Shipyard with its proud history of the Solidarity Trade Union. We will also visit the park in Oliwa and listen to an organ concert in Poland’s longest church. We will walk through the streets of Sopot and see what’s at the tip of Europe’s longest wooden pier. Gdynia will provide us with a whiff of nature at the cliff in Orłowo and on our climb up the observation tower in Kolibki from which there is a wonderful view of the city and the Bay of Gdańsk. Set yourself free and discover the Tri-City off the beaten track.
Tri-City Cruise Gdansk Sopot Gdynia
No idea of how to spend your stay in the Tri-City of Gdańsk, Gdynia and Sopot with 9 hours to spare? The Bay of Gdańsk is full of interesting places that are better seen with a local guide. And that’s where WE come in! We’ll take you for a yacht cruise with such sights as the Gdańsk Old Town, Wisłoujście Fortress, Westerplatte, the Sopot marina and Orłowo in Gdynia. We will show you the most interesting places that are clearly visible from the water and places you could never reach with a regular guide. And we won’t show you the jewels of the Tri-City on an empty stomach: we will eat lunch in Sopot in an atmospheric little restaurant, and we’ll have craft beers and snacks on board throughout the day. Do you like to go sightseeing in a different and special way? Do you want to taste locally brewed beers and get to know a different side of the Tri-City? Check out our Tri-City cruise and spend a perfectly relaxing day in great company.
Best of Gdansk, Gdynia and Sopot - 6-Hour Tricity Tour
We pick up you from your Hotel and we begin our trip by visiting Gdynia Skwer Kościuszki - tourist city centre. Then we will go for a walk through picturesque embankment. Here we will also visit the most famous ship Dar Pomorza. But the most important is City of Gdynia Museum, where you will get to know the colorful history of Gdynia. In Sopot we will take a walk through Monciak street and Plac Zdrojowy - the most famous walkway in Poland. An unforgettable experience will provide us with a walk on t he longest jetty in Europe. The last place where we will take you is Park Oliwski, which is located in most beautiful part of Gdańsk. In this exceptional place you will feel as if you were on a paradise island. We will also tell you about the Oliwa Archdiocese, which is the longest Cistercian church in the world, famous for its organs in the form of moving angels, stars and suns. At the end we will go to the viewpoint, where you will see an amazing view of Tricity. Then we will go to the Old Town of Gdansk. Marvel at the former gates of the Old Town, including the Upland Gate at the start of the Royal Way. Hear how this route was only accessible to the powerful monarchs in former days. Continue to Long Market and the Town Hall. Then, pass Neptune Fountain and Arthur's Court (Dwor Artusa) to see the former meeting point of the city’s merchants, now a branch of the Gdańsk History Museum. Go inside the court, where the walls are covered with friezes of mythological and historical characters. Continue to the Green Gate overlooking the Motlawa River. It's amazing trip for people who want to visit the Tricity in one day, at the same time eat well and have a great time!
Private Westerplatte Tour with Car or Cruise Transport
This tour is designed to give you an insiders view of the area's tumultuous past, while at the same time, showing you its current beauty. We provide The Westerplatte tour in 2 option. Standard option: First we will pick you up from your hotel in Gdansk, Gdynia, Sopot. Of course your private guide will be with you during whole trip so you will get first information about history of Gdansk and Westerplatte already in car. Alternative option(cruise): You are going to meet your private guide near the Golden Gate in Gdansk. So you will have opportunity to take a walk through the Royal Way and hear how this route was only accessible to the powerful monarchs in former days. Then you will take a 45-minute long cruise to the Westerplatte by the “Black Pearl” or “Galleon Lion” and after 2-hour of sightseeing you will return in the same way. During the boat trip you will have the opportunity to see the Main Town from river Motława side, Dead Vistula River, shipyards and harbour. About Westerplatte: This tour is designed to give you an insiders view of the area's tumultuous past, while at the same time, showing you its current beauty Westerplatte was for centuries a military base for many different armies, most people associate it with a date: the 1st of September 1939. Also known as the beginning of WW2. Even though we know now that other polish cities were attacked a few minutes earlier than Westerplatte, this place is the symbol for the beginning of the Second World War. Here 200 Polish soldiers heroically fought the Nazis which outnumbered them 8 times. Nowadays in Westerplatte we can see the remaining Guardhouse No.1 and the remains of a barracks. The whole area is quite small so we will walk though it. We will see a small military cemetery and a huge Monument to the defenders of the Polish Coast. A large monument pays tribute to those Polish defenders and marks the spot where the entire world was plunged into war just 60 years ago.
Gdansk: Vodka Marathon - Polish Party Hard in Tri-City
All places are carefully chosen to show you the various atmospheres that reflect different periods of Polish culture. For the whole time you are accompanied by a hostess who helps you understand Polish culture, customs and cuisine. You start by being picked up from your hotel. After that we have the pleasure of inviting you to the restaurant which has the biggest variety of Polish vodkas in the world! In this particular place you can taste over 150 different types of vodka. Here you will start collecting your achievements! You’ll have to deal with 63% powerful plum vodka in traditional Gdansk way. We will see if you can handle this strong vodka without chaser. After that, kitchen will prepare for you truly delicious Baltic salmon tartare and plank of Polish snacks. In Poland it’s said that you should eat much and fat food before parting hard. We ensure you that without this appetizer no one will survive this evening and reach all 6 achievements! Be prepare for very funny moments. Your next challenge won’t be so elegant. We are sure that when you get to know your new task you will laugh at the haze! Now it’s high time we went to the best bar in Gdansk. Amazing place, amazing drink – here will be being waiting for you Chuck Norris “drink”. We won’t give you recipes but trust us the word it will be something really strong. I can’t say anything more than shot, shot, shot! What does it mean? See for yourself. We have mention something about fire and it wasn’t metaphor. Ladies and gentlemen - it's showtime! We are taking you to the shot-bar where best barmans prepare fancy shots in 69 compositions. In this place you will be encourage to pick up your shots straight from flames… We are calling this “trial by fire”. In the next club-bar you can party like nowhere else, it’s completely crazy place! Here you will try typical traditional polish vodka “Żytnia” produced from cereals with citrine only. We are sure that you will remember this challenge, it would be wonderful souvenir! We say goodbye to Gdansk and we are going to the Sopot! Here we will visit the most original bar in all in the whole seaside resort. In this place you will try to earn your last achievement. We ensure you, it’s going to be the biggest challenge in your lifetime! We won’t tell you what challenge and what local is it, we are curious whether you dare to check! After that, we will invite you to the one of best club in Sopot! We are convinced that charged with positive energy, with all collected achievements, it’s going to be best party ever!!